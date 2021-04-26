Kelvingrove Art Gallery And Museum, Kelvingrove, Glasgow

One of the gems in Glasgow’s art crown, Kelvingrove re-opens on Monday giving punters the chance to enjoy its world-beating collection. There’s a two metre physical distancing rule and, as with GOMA, tickets must be booked online and are being released in two week blocks with the current block running until May 9.

Call 0141 276 9599 or visit glasgowlife.org.uk

Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh

Opening Thursday to Saturday from May 6, the Scottish National Gallery on The Mound has moved seven of its Post-Impressionist paintings to a display on the ground floor. Among them are Monet’s Haystacks, Van Gogh’s Olive Trees and Vision Of The Sermon by Gaugin. They’ll be exhibited alongside other SNG faves such as Landseer’s Monarch Of The Glen and Raeburn’s Skating Minister. Visitor numbers are limited, social distancing rules apply, there’s a timed ticketing system and booking must be made online.

Call 0131 624 6200 or visit nationalgalleries.org

National Museum Of Rural Life, East Kilbride

Monday’s great unlocking couldn’t be better timed as the museum’s farm is welcoming the arrival of Spring’s lambs, calves and piglets and is now able to celebrate its 20th anniversary in an appropriate proper style – with visitors. As ever, online booking is essential and there’s a one-way system in place to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Call 0300 123 6789 or visit nms.ac.uk

Gallery Of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow

GOMA re-opens its doors on Monday to display its standing collection of art works. Visitors can also enjoy a new display, Drink In The Beauty, which draws on works by Anna Atkins alongside recent acquisitions of work by Carol Rhodes and Sara Barker.Tickets are currently being released in two week blocks and are for a specific date and time. Tickets must be booked online.

Call 0141 287 3050 or visit glasgowlife.org.uk

Gairloch Museum, Gairloch, Ross-shire

Winner of the Art Fund Museum Of The Year Award in 2020, this museum overlooks Skye and as well as displaying visual art it showcases the history, culture and natural heritage of the area. Oh, and it’s sited in a converted nuclear bunker once used to track Soviet fighter planes, which is kind of cool if you’re a fan of bombproof doors and two foot thick concrete walls. The museum re-opens on Tuesday and hopes to have its café up and running by May. It’s hoped that walk-ins can be accommodated but online booking is preferred.

Call 01445 712 287 or visit gairlochmuseum.org

Scottish National Gallery Of Modern Art (Modern One and Modern Two), Belford Road, Edinburgh

The gallery’s younger (and smaller) twin, Modern Two, opens on Monday with a continuation of its exhibition devoted to special effects maestro Ray Harryhausen. But the main event comes on May 16 when Modern One finally re-admits visitors. There’s a Joan Eardley show planned and some of the big guns in the gallery’s impressive Surrealist collection will be wheeled out as well. Modern Two is open daily, Modern One from Sunday to Tuesday. Visitor numbers are limited, social distancing rules apply, there’s a timed ticketing system and booking must be made online.

Call 0131 624 6200 or visit nationalgalleries.org

An Lanntair, Stornoway, Lewis and Harris

A still from Our Night Skies

Though the bulk of the programme for its ambitious Dark Skies festival cancelled, the Stornoway arts complex is currently showing two associated shows (and has been doing so since April 13, when it re-opened to visitors). The first is by London-based collective Lumen and includes Our Night Skies (pictured above), a time lapse film of the canopy of stars which over hands the Western Isles. The other is a series of photographs showcasing those same dark skies. If all you’re after is a flat white and a brownie, the café bar is also open and it’s expected the cinema programme will start up in late May. Hours are 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Call 01851 708480 or visit lanntair.com

Jupiter Artland, near Wilkieston, Edinburgh

A still from Eyes 2 Me by artist Rachel Maclean, viewing at Jupiter Artland

After a members-only mini-opening over Easter Weekend, the jaw-dropping sculpture park and exhibition space is now open. This year’s big draw is the first outdoor installation from Scottish artist Rachel Maclean, titled Mimi, showing alongside a sort of greatest hits of her storied career to date and opening on May 8. Booking is essential and tickets start at £5.

Call 01506 889900 or visit jupiterartland.org

National Museum Of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh

The capital’s wonderful treasure trove of curiosities and extravaganzas welcomes visitors back from Monday and will be open daily between 10am and 4.30pm. Among the current draws is the Galloway Hoard, a 100-strong collection of Viking age treasure. Entry is free of course but advance online booking is required and as ever there are timed slots.

Call 0300 123 6789 or visit nms.ac.uk

Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen

The ninth edition of the epoch-making British Art Show opens here in July, a notable honour for the Granite City’s prime exhibition space following its £34 million 2019 re-vamp. Ahead of that, locals can return from Monday with slightly less strict rules than pertain in the Central Belt: online booking is required but you can truck up at any time on the day and stay as long as you like.

Call 03000 200 293 or visit aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM