Although the travel restrictions and hairdressers have reopened, April 26 remains a key date for many with a host of restrictions easing in Scotland.

With cases in Scotland declining, the nation is well on track for the route map out of lockdown.

Communal worship also returned last month, with congregations capped at 50 people, hairdressers and barbers opened for pre-booked appointments on April 5 and click and collect returned.

The travel ban was also lifted on April 16, but for many, April 26 marks one of the biggest changes and the "return to normal" in Scotland.

For many, it has been a date circled in the calendar and will see a host of venues and locations once again open to the general public.

But when will pubs reopen? When will you be able to go to the gym?

We look at the new Covid rules for Scotland - and some of the key dates to look forward to.

New Coronavirus Rules in Scotland

From April 26, Scotland moves back to Level 3 from Level 4, with the five tiers once again returning.

Up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place, such as a cafe or restaurant.

Hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm indoors – but without alcohol – and outdoors where alcohol is allowed to be consumed. Local licencing laws will apply outdoors.

Gyms and swimming pools can open for individual exercise.

All shops, stores and close contact services can open.

Tourist accommodation can open with restrictions in place.

Driving lessons and tests can resume and close contact services, such as beauty parlours, can also return.

Non-essential work inside people’s homes – such as painting, decorating or repairing – can take place.

Funerals and weddings – including post-funeral events and receptions – will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people but no alcohol is permitted.

Indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will be permitted.

When does Scotland move down Covid levels?

From May 17 Scotland as a whole moves down a tier under current plans to Level 2.

Up to four people from two households can socialise indoors in a private home, and six from three households in public places.

Up to eight people from up to eight households can meet outdoors.

Pubs can open and sell alcohol indoors until 10.30pm. Local licencing laws will apply outdoors.

Outdoor adult contact sport can restart.

Cinemas, theatres, comedy clubs, amusement arcades and bingo halls can open.

Universities and colleges can return to a more blended model of learning.

Non-professional performance arts can resume outdoors.

Outdoor and indoor events can resume. Maximum capacities indoors of 100, outdoors seated of 500 and outdoors free-standing of 250.

Scotland Level 1

June 7th is the next date earmarked for a change to the Level system.

On June 7th, the nation moves to level 1.

Up to eight people from up to three households can socialise indoors in a public place and up to six people from up to three households in a private place.

Up to 12 people from 12 households can socialise outdoors.

Hospitality can remain open indoors until 11pm.

Attendance at events can increase, with maximum capacities indoors of 200, outdoors seated of 1,000 and outdoor free-standing of 500.

Funfairs and soft play can open.

Scotland Level 0

Scotland moves from Level 1 to Level 0 towards the end of June.

Up to 10 people from up to four households can meet indoors in a public place and up to eight people from up to four households in a private place.

The limits on meeting outdoors changes to 15 people from 15 households.

The number of people allowed at events will increase.