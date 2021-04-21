At least 15 firefighters are tackling a wildfire near an army barracks in the Highlands.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the incident near Fort George, a former 18th Century artillery fortification near Ardersier.
The fire following an increased risk of wildfires across Scotland due to dry weather across the country.
Three appliances and other specialist resources including an all-terrain vehicle were sent to the scene.
Firefighters responded to the callout just after 13:30.
