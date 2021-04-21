THE FORMER Veterans minister Johnny Mercer has described Government as the "most distrustful, awful environment" he has ever worked in.

The MP, who was sacked by Boris Johnson yesterday, was speaking tonight to Times Radio and described politics as a "cesspit".

He left his position after expressing frustration at a lack of progress over legislation to protect British veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Mr Mercer, MP for Plymouth Moor View, had been heavily involved in the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which was being considered by MPs today as it goes through its final stages in Parliament.

The legislation was developed in response to legal claims made after operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, but does not cover incidents in Northern Ireland.

Speaking tonight, Mr Mercer said: "This is the most distrustful, awful environment I've ever worked in, in government.

"Almost nobody tells the truth is what I've worked out over the last 36 hours.

"I don't think anyone really can get on their high horse about trust and ethics and all the rest of it in politics, because as far as I'm concerned, most of it is a bit of a cesspit."

He said there was a "clear commitment to follow through on our promises and do right by those who serve" adding: " That is what drives me and what I do. Other people have other other things they're interested in, and I respect them.

"You know, animal welfare and all this other stuff that people in my party committed to, and I will support them in that because some of my colleagues are not like that, and they do support me and what I'm doing.

"But we have a duty in this country towards those who serve and talking about it, and looking solemn at Armistice Day is not just good enough anymore.

"We have to deliver for these people. We have a huge challenge looking after the Afghan iraq cohort. Okay, we have the challenges in Northern Ireland, we have an elderly cohort, as well. And we have to get this right. And I will do everything right to ensure that we can."

Former Scots Guard captain Leo Docherty was announced today as Mr Mercer's replacement, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying he is “delighted” to welcome Mr Docherty to the department.

He said: "He will be taking up one of the most important roles, championing our veterans and service personnel.

“Leo comes with a wealth of experience both of the armed forces, having served in Afghanistan, and of politics.

“I know that he will do an excellent job.”