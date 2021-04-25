What's the story?

Viewpoint.

Politics? Religion? Caterpillar cakes?

I'm not asking for an opinion.

Phew. What then?

A new five-part drama set to air on STV this week, centring on a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight-knit Manchester community.

The plot idea was coined by Fleabag and Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer. Viewpoint seeks to explore "whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect".

Noel Clarke as DC Martin Young in ITV crime drama Viewpoint. Picture: Ben Blackall / © Tiger Aspect Productions 2021

Noel Clarke, whose past roles include Doctor Who and Bulletproof, leads the cast as DC Martin Young, a surveillance detective attempting to glean crucial insight into the disappearance of a primary school teacher.

Tell me more.

Clarke's character needs to monitor the property that the missing teacher shares with her boyfriend, the prime suspect in her disappearance.

He finds a perfect perch to set up an observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach (who starred in Channel 4's darkly funny police procedural drama No Offence, also directed by Bradbeer).

READ MORE: The Scots writer behind star-studded thriller The Rig being filmed in Edinburgh

Who else is in the cast?

Bronagh Waugh plays DC Stella Beckett, with Amy Wren as missing teacher Gemma Hillman and Fehinti Balogun as her boyfriend Greg Sullivan.

When can I watch?

Viewpoint begins on Monday, STV, 9pm. It then continues over consecutive nights.