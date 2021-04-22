THE news from the Night Time Industries Association that Scotland’s late-night economy is now close to total collapse, having been closed and effectively left to survive on its own since the start of the pandemic, surely means that our Government must replace vacuous soundbites with action.

The night-time economy in Glasgow not only generates tens of millions of pounds – something that is replicated in all our cities – but it also underpins Scotland’s reputation as an attractive visitor destination.

It helps showcase Scotland as modern, welcoming and inclusive country. Now is the time for action.

The SNP Government must stop hiding behind overly complex rules and find a way to release funds to save this sector, which to date they have shamefully abandoned. Scotland needs a viable and vibrant hospitality sector and the night-time economy is vital to this. In case anyone thinks of this as a “handout”, the night-time economy employs about 25,000 people generating tax as well as VAT revenues, so it is well worth saving.

Billy Gold, Glasgow.

No blanket hatred of British

PENNY Ponders (Letters, April 21) shows complete ignorance of Irish history. The Irish president lowered the flag at his residence in a “noble gesture” to mark the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The apparent ensuing “social media storm from extreme Irish nationalists” clearly upset Ms Ponders, such that she felt the need to scold these “elements in Ireland” who won’t let go of their hatred of Britain.

Perhaps a quick browse through Irish history will help Ms Ponders to understand that several centuries of brutality and murder during the British occupation of Ireland, right up to the recent past in the north of the island, are still fresh in the minds of most Irish people, not just “extreme nationalists”.

Comparing this to Scottish “nationalists” is like comparing apples with oranges. Much of Scotland wants independence from Westminster to free itself from greed, corruption and illegal wars, and from a government they did not vote for.

Neither the Scots nor the Irish are guilty of simple blanket hatred of all things British.

Kevin Orr, Bishopbriggs.

Pointless excess of gratitude

ISOBEL Hunter is to be commended for highlighting the use of slovenly language by many broadcasters and politicians (Letters, April 21). Hopefully, our First Minister will note and learn from Ms Hunter’s observation.

Unfortunately, the producers of BBC’s Pointless programme appear oblivious to similar failings. The show’s presenter, Alexander Armstrong, persists in using the phrase “ thank you very much ... indeed” on at least one dozen times on each showing. Apart from devaluing the sincerity of the phrase, it is an irritation to the viewer who cringingly awaits the presenter’s next utterance.

Pointless in the extreme. Allan C Steele, Giffnock. Food for thought JENNIFER White (Letters, April 21) reminds us that today is Earth Day.

She is perhaps unaware of the inconvenient truth that on the very first Earth Day summit in 1970, ecologist Kenneth Watt said that the world would be “11 degrees colder in the year 2000”.

She goes on to suggest that we stop eating meat and take shorter showers to help combat so-called climate change.

The problem here is that the money we save by doing this would just be spent on something else with an adverse environmental impact.

There are many good reasons to cut our meat consumption, but fixing the climate isn’t one of them.

Geoff Moore, Alness.

What is going on?

MY daughter, who is in the 45-50 age group, had her first jag last Friday and her next is programmed in. I am 81 and had my second jag last Wednesday. However, my wife, who is 75, has not even heard when she will receive her second go. We live in Scotland and my daughter in England.

What is our Government playing at? John MacKenzie, Bridge of Weir. Cycle of life THE solution to my friend Dr Gilbert MacKay’s cycling problem (Letters, April 20) is to increase the number of his magnetic spokes from 18 to 36. He would then be rightly impressed – if not astonished – at his work/rate increase, never mind the mileage covered. Gilbert also needs to possess ambition.

Currently, I rollertrain on my 144-spoked Penny Farthing, and according to my odometer, regularly turn in over 1,000 miles a day.

Gordon Casely, Crathes, Kincardineshire.

Hoaching with hochmagandy

ALLELUIA! Or words to that effect – spring is here, at least in this part of the Borders, and the world feels beautiful again.

The swallows have returned from their winter in South Africa; the bees and butterflies are winging their way around the woodland glades; and the pheasants and wood pigeons have been assailed by testosterone again and the air is hoaching with hochmagandy.

Only humans are plodding about in masks but I am escaping to the shade of the trees where wee leaves are sprouting and the air is full of birds declaring their territorial rights. It is wonderful, as I have even jettisoned the snow tyres from Gwyneth (my wee car) today and we are free once more to drive sedately around the airts, smiling at life as we go.

Thelma Edwards, Hume, Kelso