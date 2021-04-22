CalMac’s Ardrossan-Brodick ferry route will only operate a single vessel service at the start of the summer season while the route to Campbeltown has been temporarily cancelled.

It comes after the MV Isle of Arran, which usually serves as the second Arran ferry in the summer, took over the overnight freight run on the Stornoway-Ullapool route after MV Loch Seaforth suffered a major technical failure.

It has been taken out of service while repairs are carried out at Greenock.

As a result, only MV Caledonian Isles will be serving the Ardrossan-Brodick route from April 29 when the summer season starts with no timescale on when MV Isle of Arran will return to its traditional route.

Additional capacity will be provided by doubling up sailings on the Claonaig-Lochranza route during this time.

Passengers who have already booked sailings between Ardrossan and Brodick during this period will be offered alternative sailings as a priority but the ferry operator has confirmed that space will be limited on April 30 and May 1.

The ferry service to Campbeltown, which was set to restart on April 29, has been suspended to accommodate essential demand elsewhere and will not start until May 4 at the earliest.

CalMac explored the possibility of hiring a vessel on a temporary basis but none were available at short notice.

Robbie Drummond, Managing Director of CalMac, said: “It is vital that a freight service is provided on the Stornoway-Ullapool route and this movement of vessels is necessary to provide this.

“This situation is far from ideal, and we apologise for how these changes will affect passengers. We will endeavour to offer alternative sailings to everyone who has already booked tickets between Ardrossan and Brodick.

"We know how disruptive this will be for customers and we will keep everyone informed of any further developments. Thank you for your patience at this time."

Visit www.calmac.co.uk for the latest changes to timetables.