AN ENERGY giant is to pay more than £650,000 in compensation after it took payments from customers earlier than agreed, leaving some people facing financial difficulties over Christmas.

Ofgem, the industry regulator, said that E.ON took money from 1.6 million Direct Debit customers earlier than agreed.

It said the majority of those affected were due to have paid their bills in January but E.ON "erroneously took payments" on 24 December - Christmas Eve.

Consequently, customers may have experienced "difficulty making payments in the run up to Christmas".

The move - which was flagged immediately by E.ON - was blamed on a technical fault following a shake-up of internal systems.

The watchdog said that by taking early payments customers may have experienced out of pocket expenses including unexpected overdraft bank charges and difficulty making payments in the run up to Christmas.

E.On has paid more than £55,000 to customers who said they had "suffered additional bank charges, out of pocket expenses or other detriment, as a result of the direct debits being taken early".

The company has also agreed to pay £627,312 to Ofgem's energy redress fund which, as well as being available for customers who have been affected by this issue, also supports "energy consumers in vulnerable situations".

Lisa Barber of the consumer organisation Which? said: "This early payment would have come as a shock to many E.ON customers, particularly at Christmas when people are often under immense financial strain and at risk of going into the red – with potential knock-on effects for their overdrafts and credit reports.

"It is good to see the regulator obtain this agreement from E.On to compensate its customers and vital that the company puts measures in place to prevent this happening again."

Anna Rossington, Ofgem's director of retail, said: "Ofgem expects suppliers to adhere to the terms of contracts they have with customers, in particular the agreed Direct Debit payment dates.

"This failure is a reminder to suppliers that when making changes to their systems, they need to undertake appropriate checks to avoid any unintended consequences for customers."

The payments were taken early after E.On had made changes to "friendly credit hours for pre-payment customers between Christmas and New Year.

It was previously reported that on Christmas Eve customers faced being overdrawn with their banks over the festive period because of the early payment.

Michael Lewis, E.ON's chief executive, responded: "This error should not have happened and it was unfortunate that it was so close to Christmas.

"We apologised to those affected at the time and I apologise to them again now.

"As soon as we noticed the issue, we took immediate steps to put things right for our customers."

Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said: “What looks like the fallout from a technical issue had the unfortunate timing of happening on Christmas Eve - the worst possible time to leave families struggling with out-of-pocket payments and unforeseen bank charges.

“It’s somewhat reassuring that E.On noticed the issue themselves and acted quickly to offer goodwill payments to customers who spotted the error to cover any extra expenses they suffered.

“There are likely to be many more customers affected by this error who have yet to get in touch with E.ON for compensation.

“If you are an E.ON customer, check your bills to see if you were charged early and contact the supplier if you do not hear from them about a goodwill payment.

“It’s important to always keep an eye on anything coming out of your bank account and if you spot something unusual, contact your provider straight away.”