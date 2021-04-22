PLANS for a giant Fan Zone at Glasgow Green have been sent to Glasgow City Council, outlining proposals giving Scottish football fans the chance to celebrate the Euros with a month-long event.

Glasgow Life, the organisation that delivers cultural, sporting and learning activities on behalf of Glasgow City Council, has submitted the application and says it is committed to providing Scots with a "Fan Zone experience" that will allow people "be a part of the celebrations".

The Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council will be required to approve the plans, which are currenly being finalised by Glasgow Life.

The deadline to submit the proposals to UEFA is April 28.

READ MORE: SFA confirm government approval for 12,000 fans at Hampden for Euro 2020

Details regarding the 'Fan Zone' at Glasgow Green are yet to be released, but it is hoped it will give an opportunity for fans to connect and celebrate after months of restrictions.

It has not been confirmed how long the Fan Zone is hoped to stay in place, but it is understood that it could run for the whole month of the tournament, which will see Scotland play against the Czech Republic, Croatia and England.

Glasgow City Council said it had received an application for a temporary public entertainment licence, with an application for an occasional liquor licence expected in due course.

A spokesman for the council said: “An application has been received for an official, Euro Championships fanzone at Glasgow Green this summer.

"Due to covid restrictions this event will require Scottish Government approval.

“Any decision by the Licensing and Regulatory Committee is based on the individual merits of each individual case.”

Scottish Government clearance for this kind of event is required, with various Covid restrictions still in place for outdoor gatherings and events.

A Glasgow Life spokesperson said: “We are committed to staging a Fan Zone experience for everyone to connect with and be part of the celebrations around UEFA EURO 2020 whilst ensuring a COVID secure environment.

READ MORE: SNP to miss majority at Holyrood election and support for Scottish independence dips, latest polls show

“We are currently finalising our Fan Zone proposal for Scottish Government approval, prior to submission to UEFA to meet their 28 April deadline.

“We look forward to sharing further details in due course.”

Earlier in the month Nicola Sturgeon said she was “delighted” football fans will be able to return to Hampden Park to cheer on Scotland at the Euro 2020 games this summer.

The Scottish Government gave approval for 12,000 spectators to be in the stadium – 25% of the stadium’s capacity.

Scotland are due to play the Czech Republic on June 14 and Croatia eight days later.

A decision on the Fan Zone in the city is expected to be made at the end of April.