Downing Street has denied reports that the Prime Minister was advised to change his phone number by the head of the civil service to clamp down on lobbying.

It was reported by several newspapers this morning that Simon Case recommended the change last year after Mr Johnson's texting contacts became a "consistent cause for concern".

It is also reported that the PM did not heed the advice.

A source told The Times that Mr Johnson's use of Whatsapp was a "perennial problem".

Another source is reported to have said: "The problem with Boris is that he replies to everyone,” but suggested Mr Johnson was trying to get people “off his back” rather than succumbing to requests for his personal assistance.

Others joked that the Prime Minister was too liberal in handing out his phone number to people he meets.

Downing Street is said to have "pushed back" on the claims, denying outright that Mr Case told the PM to change his number to the Politico website.

The Herald has contacted No.10 for a comment but has yet to receive a statement.

It comes after reports emerged about the Prime Minister getting private texts from Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman and vacuum cleaner billionaire Sir James Dyson.

As reported yesterday, Mr Johnson assured Sir James he would "fix" a tax issue to ensure that employees of the firm, based in Singapore, would not have to pay attidiotnal tax if they camer ot the UK to work on a ventilator project at the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday Mr Johnson said he made "no apology at all" for the messages, and Labour has now called for an inquiry.

Last night the party's shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves called on Sir Bernard Jenkin, chair of the commons Liaison Committee, to open an inquiry into the personal contact between Mr Johnson and private firms.

Mr Jenkin responded this morning saying: "The Liaison Committee has received a letter from Rachel Reeves, which it will consider at its meeting today and will respond in due course.

“The Prime Minster is due to appear before the Committee before the summer recess, and at that meeting Committee Members may question the Prime Minister on any matter."

Ian Blackford also wrote to Mr Johnson yesterday following Prime Minister's Questions, during which he agreed to disclose his communications with firms.

The SNP Westminster leader said the Prime Minister was now "at the very heart" of this scandal.

Downing Street previously said the PM had broken no rules and had disclosed his contact to the civil service.