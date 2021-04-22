Scotland’s fire service has warned of a very high to extreme risk of wildfires lasting until next week.
Members of the public are being urged to act responsibly to help prevent wildfires by taking care with bonfires, smoking and disposing of litter.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned of a heightened risk of wildfire until Monday.
The warning covers Southern and Central Scotland, and follows several wildfires across the country in the past weeks.
Deliberate fires can put lives, property and wildlife at risk. If you know something, #BeFearless. Report it anonymously at https://t.co/msxgnKOiLV Helping stop deliberate fires could save lives. @FearlessORG pic.twitter.com/FfgQ5nJh1I— Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) April 21, 2021
A very high risk of wildfire is also in place across North West Scotland from April 23 to 25.
Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.
Local Senior Officer Bruce Farquharson said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.
"Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.
"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.
"These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.
"Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."
