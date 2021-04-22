Hospital scrubs made by volunteers to help out towards the coronavirus pandemic effort will be donated to a museum.
A national shortage of hospital scrubs in the early days of the pandemic meant many NHS trusts asked all patient-facing staff including doctors and consultants, to wear scrubs rather than their own clothes in order to minimise infection risks.
Now distinctive scrubs, which were stitched by a textile design lecture, Jane Keith, who founded the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (DJCAD) Scrub Hub, will be kept in a museum.
They were made in Tayside Teal, named after the bespoke colour of fabric manufactured by local textile company Halley Stevenson, and were on display in the V&A Dundee.
But now will be permanently kept in The McManus Art Gallery & Museum in Dundee as a reminder of collaborative efforts in response to the crisis.
Jane Keith, senior lecturer in Textile Design, said: “I am thrilled that the set will now find a permanent home within The McManus collection.
"The scrubs serve as a reminder of the resilience and determination of the Dundee community during an incredibly challenging time.
"It was such an honour to be part of this amazing project.”
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon rejects claims she's 'running scared' ahead of BBC Question Time
Billy Gartley, Head of Cultural Services, Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We are absolutely delighted to accept the scrubs into the city’s permanent collection.
"Museums across the world have been turning their attention to collecting items that document the pandemic and the scrubs represent a very Dundee response to the challenging times we have lived and continue to live through.”
"It’s great to know it will be remembered.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.