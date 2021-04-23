CHANCES are you’ve had a conversation that has involved the word “Aldi” in recent days. Fresh from the controversy over its caterpillar cakes, the budget supermarket chain is now garnering column inches (including right here) for the launch of a new loungewear line it has dubbed “Aldimania”.

What is Aldimania?

A relaxed clothing range that includes unisex hoodies, pyjama sets, hipsters and socks, available online from Sunday.

Hipsters? As in low-rise trousers…

Nope. We are talking underwear. Snug-fitting teeny trunks. Think Mark Wahlberg in the 1990s Calvin Klein adverts. Except, rather than “Calvin Klein” on the waistband, it reads “Aldi”.

A bold move?

The Aldimania collection was unveiled with a giant billboard in London’s Leicester Square bearing the tongue-in-cheek tagline: “Aldi’s Just Done It.”

Wait. That sounds familiar?

We imagine that sportswear giant Nike, with its slogan “Just Do It”, might be keeping a close eye on this one.

Nike should chat to M&S?

Indeed. It looks like it could be another busy few days for the Aldi social media team (and possibly its lawyers). Many people, though, have enjoyed the grudge match playing out between M&S and Aldi based on allegations of a trademark infringement over caterpillar cakes.

How did novelty cakes become a thorny issue?

M&S make Colin the Caterpillar. Aldi has its own version: Cuthbert the Caterpillar. Aldi had stopped selling the cake in February but has since reprised it as a limited-edition item with sales set to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Last week, M&S lodged an intellectual property claim with the courts. It said Cuthbert’s similarity to its own Colin cake led consumers to believe they were of the same standard and “rides on the coat-tails” of M&S’s reputation.

Blimey. Then what?

M&S said it loved a charity idea, but Aldi should use its own character. Aldi suggested: “Let’s raise money for charity, not lawyers.” M&S replied that a cake based on Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot commercials would be better, adding: “That idea’s on us.”

What about Aldimania loungewear?

Aldi seems to be targeting a younger demographic. The supermarket company is believed to have signed up Love Island alumnus Tommy Fury to help publicise the range.

Anything else?

Hot off the press: news that Aldi is to launch coffee-infused bacon.

This is a prank, surely?

Let’s hope so. Either way, we’re all talking about Aldi. A win for them.