Tapas, Greek, Japanese and Thai are just some of the cuisines on the menu at Cranside Kitchen in Glasgow when it reopens on Monday (April 26).

There are now nine resturants to chose from at the free-to-enter site which is located beside the iconic North Rotunda building in Finnieston.

It offers food and drink menus from some of the city's most loved restaurants as well as featuring one of Glasgow's biggest outdoor beer gardens.

Last month, The Herald reported that up 10,000 table reservations has been snapped up in less than 24 hours with surge of interest in dining out as restrictions are ready to be eased.

The full restuarant line-up:

FINO will offer Iberian tapas with a distinct Spanish flavor

HALLOUMI serves authentic Greek inspired cuisine.

Hearty, all-day brunch will be served by KILMURRY & CO.

Newcomer ROMANO'S will serve traditional Neapolitan pizza and Italian pasta dishes.

YUZU will offer simple, Japanese-style street food

NORI will provide a one-of-a-kind sushi experience

CHANG will serve Thai street food with a spicy and fragrant aroma

XI'AN offers guests Hong Kong style Cantonese cuisine

Sweet treats from around the World are served up by BON BON.

Cranside Kitchen customers will be able to order multiple dishes from multiple restaurants while dining together.

There will be no restrictions on the restaurant brands from which you can choose. Separate kitchens allow guests to enjoy a variety of menu offerings, and orders are placed through the Cranside Kitchen app or QR code scans on your phone or tablet.

When ordering, all payments will be made in advance, and food and drink items will be delivered to your table by a member of the team.

Cranside Kitchen Director, Toni Carbajosa said: "The entire team is very excited for the reopening on Monday.

"We launched Cranside in lockdown in May 2020, and as customers will see starting next week, we have adapted, expanded our food and beverage offerings with nine incredible restaurant offerings available, and we have become more tech-focused in terms of menus, so everything is done from people's phones.

"Instead of us handing out menus, customers can view menus and order directly from their mobile devices, as well as safely and securely check into our venue in accordance with Scottish Government guidelines".

From April 26th 2021, food will be served daily from 12pm - 10pm outside and 12pm - 8pm inside with alcohol permitted outside only between 12pm - 10pm.