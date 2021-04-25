DAYS OUT

Culross, Fife

It’s not just for Outlander fans, you know. Visiting this handsomely preserved village beside the Forth is like time-travelling back to the 18th century. Cobbled streets, a palace, and, if you walk to the top of the town, a small but impressive abbey. Pop into the Biscuit Cafe on the way down the hill.

Visit nts.org.uk

Tak ma doon Road, Kilsyth

One for eager cyclists, this road out of Kilsyth climbs to more than 300ft in less than three miles. At the top there’s a car park with impressive views over the Forth Valley (if the weather is kind).

Visit visitlanarkshire.com

Loch Leven

There are many ways to enjoy the pleasures of Loch Leven, but our favourite is to stop off at Loch Leven’s Larder near Kinross. A gift shop, deli and cafe all under one roof, it’s a perfect place to charge the batteries after a hike down to the loch shore (which you can do directly from the car park).

Visit lochlevenslarder.com

Inveraray, Argyll and Bute

This Georgian town, established in 1745 by the 3rd Duke of Argyll, sits on the edge of Loch Fyne and is a perfect base for exploring Argyll. It has its own castle and offers plenty of walking and Instagram opportunities (climb up to Dun na Cuaiche for the best views).

Visit visitscotland.com

North Berwick, East Lothian

Now that the weather’s improving (fingers crossed), North Berwick’s mix of beaches and good dining becomes ever more attractive. The Scottish Seabird Centre is always worth a visit.

Visit seabird.org

Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway

For those in love with historic houses (Drumlanrig Castle, Traquair House and Caerlaverock Castle are all within driving distance), natural features (Grey Mare’s Tail, the fifth-highest waterfall in the UK is nearby) and access to the Southern Upland Way, Moffat is the perfect base.

Visit visitmoffat.co.uk/

Pitlochry, Perthshire

The famous Queen’s View over Loch Tummel is pretty splendid, but it’s not the only thing to look out for around Pitlochry. A trip to the heart of Scotland also offers up the chance to visit Killiecrankie Gorge and Faskally Wood. Blair Castle reopens next Wednesday and, further ahead, Pitlochry Festival Theatre will reopen with a series of outdoor performances from June.

Visit pitlochry.org

Largs, North Ayrshire

Nardini’s reopens next Friday. That’s as good a reason as any to go to Largs, right? But if you want more you could always walk up to Greeto Falls.

Visit nardinis.co.uk

Leakey’s Bookshop, Inverness

There’s more to life than books you know, but not much more. (Are we still allowed to quote Morrissey?) We reckon a day at Scotland’s largest second-hand bookshop, located in an 18th-century Gaelic church, is a day well spent.

Visit facebook.com/LeakeysBookshop

St Ninian’s Isle, Shetland

Situated on the west coast of Shetland, you reach St Ninian’s Isle by way of a tombolo. What’s that, you ask? It’s a natural sand causeway with water on both sides. In other words, you walk to the island.

Visit shetland.org

GARDENS, HOUSES AND CASTLES

Hopetoun House and New Hopetoun Garden Centre, South Queensferry, Edinburgh

Often called, the Scottish Versailles, the 17th-century house and its sweeping grounds, are open to explore from April 30, but book online beforehand. On-site events include May day bank holiday Itison Drive In Movies. After a visit, it’s worth taking a detour to nearby New Hopetoun Garden Centre to pick up a few plants to posh up your own garden.

Visit hopetoun.co.uk and newhopetoungardens.co.uk/

Logan Botanic Gardens, Port Logan, Dumfries and Galloway

On the Rhins of Galloway is one of Scotland’s most exotic gardens, home to plants from farflung parts – palm trees, tree ferns, groves of eucalyptus. Among its special features is a conservatory, the first in the UK to be heated by all green energy.

Visit rbge.org.uk/visit/logan-botanic-garden

Inverewe Garden, Poolewe, Wester Ross

A remarkable garden paradise in remote Wester Ross (well, remote if you don’t live there), developed in the 19th century, by Osgood Mackenzie, from a patch of wilderness. Huge California redwoods tower over exotic plants and a rhododendron collection that is always in flower.

www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/inverewe

Dawyck Botanic Garden, Stobo, Scottish Borders

Host to one of Scotland’s finest collections of trees, some of which date back to the 17th century. Upcoming highlights include the vibrant azalea terrace, and meconopsis, the blue poppy which blooms in early June.

Visit rbge.org.uk/visit/dawyck-botanic-garden/

Arduaine Garden, Oban, Argyll

On a rocky promontory jutting out into Loch Melfort, is a garden famous for its rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias. Paths wander between spring-fed ponds and herbaceous borders. You might even spot a feral goat.

Visit nts.org.uk/visit/places/arduaine-garden

Falkland Palace, Cupar, Fife

One of the best examples of Renaissance architecture in Scotland and home to the oldest real tennis court in the world – on which Mary, Queen of Scots, played. Gardens and shop open from April 28, and from May 27 the palace throws open its doors.

Visit nts.org.uk/visit/places/falkland-palace

Pollok House, Bellahouston, Glasgow

Often described as Scotland’s answer to Downton Abbey, this Georgian house has a magnificent upstairs and a fascinating downstairs. Open from April 30, access available via timed, booked entries.

Visit nts.org.uk/visit/places/pollok-house

Mount Stuart House, Isle of Bute

Some say this astonishing Gothic revival fantasy is the grandest historic house in Scotland. As yet the house is still closed, but (prebooked) visits to gardens and café start on May 1. Check the website for house reopening, and the chance to ogle its historic heated indoor swimming pool and marble chapel.

Visit mountstuart.com

The Hill House, Helensburgh, Argyll

An iconic house, built by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, so precious and vulnerable it’s now encased in a protective box. Open from April 30, with visitors requested to limit visits to the interiors to 30 minutes – but permitted to linger in the garden. Advance-booking necessary.

Visit nts.org.uk/visit/places/the-hill-house

Scone Palace

A magnificent centre of past power, once home of the Stone of Destiny and the crowning place of the Kings of the Scots. Palace and gardens will open April 28, but until May 31 only be open Wednesday to Sunday, after which the site returns to seven-day operation.

Visit scone-palace.co.uk

Doune Castle, Doune, Stirling

Many a visit to Doune Castle has been made on the basis of its movie credentials – those starring roles in Monty Python And The Holy Grail and Outlander. But there’s more to the medieval courtyard castle than coconut shells. Reopening on April 30 to history and film buffs alike.

Visit historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/doune-castle/

Stirling Castle, Stirling

From April 30, the castle will be sharing some of its wonders with visitors again: the giant banqueting hall, the Stirling Heads oak medallions. Even unicorn-hunters will find something to delight, including sighting the mythical creatures in the Stirling Tapestries.

Visit stirlingcastle.scot

Edinburgh Castle

This jewel in the crown of Scottish historic buildings – home to the Honours of Scotland – has been declared the world’s most Instagrammed castle. Many interiors and exteriors are open from April 30. Book tickets online and in advance.

Visit edinburghcastle.scot/

Culzean Castle, Maybole, Ayrshire

Culzean, pictured, has everything going for it, from its location, poised on an Ayrshire clifftop to its architectural drama. A visit to the Robert Adam oval staircase can feel like finding yourself at the centre of a vortex of wonder. Explore its peripheries: follies, deer park and children’s Adventure Cove. Opens April 30.

Visit nts.org.uk/visit/places/culzean

Glamis Castle, Angus

Legend and a thousand years of history collide. Shakespeare took the original castle as his inspiration for Macbeth, King Malcolm II died there, its present building was childhood home to HM Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, there’s even tragic mystery involving a hidden deformed child heir.

Visit glamis-castle.co.uk/

EVENTS

Blindness, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, June 29-July 3

Scotland’s theatres are gradually opening up and one of the first major shows is this production from London’s Donmar Warehouse, an adaptation of Nobel Prize winner Jose Saramago’s dystopian novel. Audiences wear headphones for a performance narrated by Juliet Stevenson in immersive binaural sound. Tickets are £22.50.

Call 0131 529 6000 or visit capitaltheatres.com

Edinburgh International Children’s Festival, Edinburgh, May 25-June 6

The bulk of the annual festival is online but the opening and closing weekends see a series of pop-up outdoors events – or “site-specific encounters” if you prefer – in the Royal Botanic Garden and at venues in Granton and Craigmillar.

Visit imaginate.org.uk

Party At The Park, South Inch Park, Perth, August 21-22

As things stand, the plan is for the festival to go ahead as planned with headliners The Charlatans and Kaiser Chiefs joined by Embrace, Ash and Fun Lovin’ Criminals among others. There’s also a silent disco, a funfair and a children’s area.

Visit partyatthepark.scot

Falstaff, Edington Street Car Park, Glasgow, July

Following September’s outdoor production of La Boheme, Scottish Opera returns in July with Falstaff, designed and directed by Sir David McVicar and with a cast including baritone Roland Wood and soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn. From June the company is also running Pop-Up Opera, a series of 25 minute productions, at various venues across Scotland.

Call 0141 248 4567 or visit scottishopera.org

Out East, Gosford House, East Lothian, August 6-7

This new family-orientated festival based in the grounds of neoclassical Gosford House features a DJ set from Clean Bandit and a performance by orchestra Ministry Of Sound, who play dance music classics. There’s also a Kids’ Stage, a woodland trail, a wellbeing area and all manner of goodies to eat. Oh, and you can camp overnight. Prices starts at £30.50 but children under 10 go free.

Visit outeast.co.uk

The Slam Tent, Edinburgh

This three-day dance music festival takes one of the highlights of the T In The Park festival and plonks it down, well, somewhere in the capital – date and location are currently unconfirmed. Either way it promises “one of the greatest dance floors Scotland has ever seen” and will host 5000 people a night.

Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, August 6-15

The capital’s Summer Sessions programme of live outdoor concerts returns with a stellar line-up featuring Tom Jones, Aussie rockers DMAs, homegrown heroes Travis and Simple Minds, 2020 Mercury Prize winner, Michael Kiwanuka and pop starlet Anne-Marie. She’ll be partying like it’s 2002, though most people would settle for 2019, right?

Visit smmrsessions.com

Signal-On-Sea, Irvine Beach, July 16-25

Dutch audio gurus Jeroen Strijbos and Rob Van Rijswijk hook up with Glasgow-based creatives Cryptic to mount a large-scale environmental sound installation on the town beach. Blending snatches of voices with soundscapes and using 24 special speakers, the free event is part of the Year Of Coasts And Waters.

Visit cryptic.org.uk

Euro 2020, Hampden Park, Glasgow, June 11-July 11

Just in case you had forgotten, there’s the small matter of the Euro 2020 football championships to contend with this summer. Fans have been given the green light to attend and Scotland play at the national stadium on June 14 and 22. There will also be a knockout match there on June 29.

Visit hampdenpark.co.uk

TRNSMT, Glasgow Green, Glasgow, September 10-12

Glasgow’s much-loved music festival returns across three stages with a line-up featuring headliners Primal Scream, Ian Brown (let’s hope he’s had his jab), Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers alongside rising stars such as Holly Humberstone and The Murder Capital. Tickets start at £62.50.

Visit trnsmtfest.com