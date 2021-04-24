IT was the first sad day I can remember. I ran along Saracen Street and took a sharp right into Killearn Street where I relayed the distressing news to my granny. "The woman in the library says they are going to run out of books for me if I keep reading at this rate,’’ I wailed. I was 27 years old. No, I wasn’t, I was five. But I wailed.

Mercifully, granny dispelled me of the notion that the entire and growing mountain of books could be conquered and that Possil Library would meet my needs more than adequately.

Two events immediately ensued. Granny would have provided me with a drink and a snack that would have contained more sugar than a car salesman’s smile. And I realised the profound debt to libraries that I carry with me to this day.

I am lucky. Publishers send me books. I have money, too, to buy books. I indulge the latter happenstance with all the focused dedication of the obsessive. I have more books than I can ever hope to read, though I will die trying. But I still go to libraries.

Their irrepressible gifts have accompanied me since those early days in Possil. In Busby, as the clan moved south, we had what would be called a challenging relationship with the library. Five kids taking more than a dozen books every week into a house full of books produced a situation akin to finding a straw in haystack.

READ MORE: The joy of Kelvingrove

We built up fines so heavy that the library service subcontracted the gathering of debt to the Krays.

Then, as a young man, I took my kids to the library in St Ninians, Stirling, where we all enjoyed simply being surrounded by books. Thirty years on, my daughter takes my grandson to Bannockburn library just up the road.

Libraries, then, have been part of my life. They taught me – generously and without hectoring – that not only was there a joy in learning but there was a wonder in being educated, whether about history or the workings of the human mind and soul that great writers conjure from some divine ether.

They also are the physical representations of something essentially, entirely good. Here is learning. Here is community. Come in, it’s yours. For free.

The ending of such a service is a sin. It may be an understandable one because we know it’s all about money and even we dreamy-eyed romantics know that the bottom line is the bottom line.

But it is impossible for those who believe in culture not to be appalled by the cuts announced by Glasgow Life this week. They comprise a lament to lost opportunity. The two most baleful are the failure to reopen the libraries at Maryhill and Whiteinch.

Generations have benefitted from such institutions. Their debt ranges from the pleasant satisfaction of a good read to the profound realisation that not only could one be educated without funds but one could teach oneself.

Sir Alex Ferguson, at the funeral of Jimmy Reid, spoke of how Govan football games were briefly interrupted as the future trade union leader ambled across the park lost in one book and carrying an armful of others as he made his way to the library.

There was a reverence for knowledge then among much of the working-class and the library was its high church. My father, forced by economic circumstances to leave school at 14, found an outlet for his intellectual passions by walking to Possil library. His horizons widened, but that is where it all began.

This was passed down to myself and to my children and grandchildren. There were two marvellous lessons. The first was that there could be no limit to the expansion of your mind. Money, class and religion could affect employment possibilities but there was no barrier to reading what you wanted and understanding it in a personal context.

The second lesson was that society was more than a nebulous concept. A couple of years ago I wandered into Maryhill library to look at possible designs for a memorial to the Irish famine. A cursory glance around the library was rewarded by a sudden realisation that this was a building that lived and breathed.

READ MORE HUGH MACDONALD: Nuisance calls drive round me round the bend

There were the youngsters clucking over books in a corner, the pensioners tapping away deliberately on computers in search perhaps of times past, there were others just reading papers, flicking through CDs or casually picking up a book that might subsequently change their life.

This relaxed image belies the deep significance of a library. Their gradual disappearance tells us much about our society and its imperatives.

We cling on to outmoded and fantastically expensive nuclear weapons because of fear. We tolerate billions of pounds of corruption through a sense of weary acceptance at the inevitable foibles of capitalism.

Increasingly, there is a sense of us and them. There are the people who fill up the gift trolley at the supermarket. There are those unfortunates who later queue to accept this bounty. There are those who do neither.

There has always been division. There has always been systemic and institutional unfairness. But once there was a small card that stated we were all the same and shared the inalienable right to borrow the same product for the same amount of time. We could access the other world of literature and make something new of our lives, of ourselves in small or large ways.

The wondrous gift was just down the road, open to all, devoid of devious or commercial motive and was free of charge. It was and is the definition of grace.

Our columns are platforms for writers to express their opinions.They not necessarily represent the views of The Herald