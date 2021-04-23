WARNING: Some readers may find the pictures used in this article upsetting

THE remains of a large whale has been removed from a Scots beach after it washed up dead last month.

The 15ft long finned pilot whale, which weighed 500kg was discovered at Saltcoats beach on March 30 sparking a multi-agency response.

David Devoy area coordinator for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) was first on the scene and he told the Saltcoats Herald: “In the early morning of March 30 I was informed of a large whale washed up on Saltcoats Beach, which was later located behind Canal Street.

“It was confirmed as a long finned pilot whale approximately 15ft and had been deceased for some time before washing up due to the condition of the remains.

The whale that was found dead.

“Once found the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) were contacted. As the tide was coming in we had to wait till the next low tide that evening to get better access. Working with the Coastguard who arrived to assist with public safety, arrangements were made for the remains to be uplifted by the council.

“At this time neither BDMLR or SMASS are able to confirm how this whale died. Remains of all marine life can cause infection to humans and pets so we ask that if any member of the public does come across a deceased marine mammal they do not touch it and keep their pets away.

"The Rescue Hotline is 01825 765546 for all live strandings which is manned 24/7. If you are sure the mammal is deceased then you should call SMASS on 01463 243030."

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson added: “Sadly, the 500kg whale was dead and our Streetscene and Waste Disposal teams worked in partnership to remove it.

“It was taken to Shewalton transfer station and was dealt with our normal contract for disposing of animal carcasses.”