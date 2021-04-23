A landmark building on Glasgow’s iconic Royal Exchange Square is up for a sale.
The A-listed former GSPC building on the corner of Royal Exchange Square and Queen Street, is currently the flagship Scottish store of Virgin Money.
The company has agreed a long-term lease on a new head office at 177 Bothwell Street and is to open a new hotel on Clyde Street.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors described the building as a "prime investment opportunity".
Steve Barnett, managing partner at Shepherd, said: “The highly prominent traditional stone building at 2-4 Royal Exchange Square / 143-145 Queen Street offers approximately 11,400sq ft over five levels and sits alongside the city’s acknowledged prime office building developments and just around the corner from the considerable redevelopment of Glasgow Queen Street station, which has been of such benefit to the city centre.
“Virgin Money undertook an extensive refurbishment of the building’s interior while the landlord invested in extensive repairs to the exterior to bring the building up to modern occupier standards.
"Consequently, the building now offers a prime investment opportunity.”
