Retail services are getting ready to reopen in Scotland for the first time this year.

From Monday, clothes shops, shopping centres, and other sectors such as the hospitality industry and travel accommodation can reopen.

On Tuesday, the First Minister confirmed a number of lockdown measures would ease with a provisional move to Level 2 on Monday 17 May.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "That shift will mean for example that from 17 May people will be able to meet in small numbers in each other’s homes for the first time in a long time, there will be further reopening of hospitality, and outdoor contact sport for adults will resume.

"Then, if circumstances permit, I can confirm that it would be the intention to move to level 1 on Monday 7 June, before then I hope moving to level 0 in late June – and then as we go into the deeper part of the summer, to something much more like normality, over the course of July."

Here's what a move to Level 3 will mean in retail:

What rules are in place?





While retailers will implement procedures to ensure the safety of customers and staff, it is an individual’s responsibility to ensure they comply with the following guidance:

Do not visit any retail premises if you have tested positive or have developed any of the Covid-19 symptoms.

You must wear a face-covering when you go into any retail premises including any indoor area of a shopping centre, unless exempt. Read the face-covering policy.

Maintain a two-metre physical distance between other people.

You must follow direction signs, customer flow systems, and shop capacities as indicated by the retailer.

During this period adults, unless accompanying a vulnerable person or a child or children under 18, should shop alone.

Will I have to queue to get into a store?





Possibly, yes.

Will I need to socially distance?





Yes, you will be required to maintain a 2-metre distancing when in the stores and wear a face mask.

Do I still need to wear a facemask?





Yes, facemasks are still required unless you are excempt.

Will shopping centres reopen too?





Yes, shopping centres will be able to reopen from Monday.

Can I return products?





Yes, but for items that have been tried on but not purchased and or items that have been bought or returned, shops should consider sanitising them before returning them to public display, or only returning them to public display after 72 hours.

Can I leave my council area to shop?





No. You must stay within your council area for non-essential shopping (including Click and Collect) and should only travel to another area for essential shopping if there are no practical alternatives.

You are being advised to also:

