SCOTTISH Tory leader Douglas Ross has been accused of a “shameful” silence over the lobbying scandal swirling around Boris Johnson and the UK Government.

The SNP challenged Mr Ross to publicly condemn the “texts for contracts” imbroglio involving the Prime Minister and back a full independent inquiry.

Mr Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, former PM David Cameron, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have all been caught up in the affair.

It emerged Mr Cameron had lobbied Mr Sunak and Mr Hancock on behalf of now collapsed finance company Greensill Capital for work and help during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson also told Brexiteer Tory donor Sir James Dyson that he would “fix” UK tax rules to help his employees work on supplying ventilators to the NHS.

The PM later said he would make “absolutely no apologies” for his texts with the billionaire engineering tycoon, given the Covid crisis, but has so far failed to keep a pledge to publish any similar texts.

The Cabinet Office is now launching an investigation into how Mr Johnson’s texts with Mr Dyson leaked, with suspicion falling on his former aide Dominic Cummings, who is close to the PM’s rival Michael Gove.

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said: "Douglas Ross must finally break his deafening silence on the growing Tory sleaze scandal engulfing Westminster, condemn these seemingly dodgy deals and back calls for a full independent enquiry.

"The public have a right to know why Tory donors and friends have been handed contracts, special access, tax breaks and peerages by the Tory government, with the cost to the public purse extending to at least millions of pounds. It absolutely stinks.

"And the silence from the Scottish Tory leader shows he is unwilling or unable to call out his bosses on their behaviour.”

He went on: "This scandal involves the most senior figures in the Tory party - with Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, David Cameron and Matt Hancock all implicated.

"There must be full transparency to root out cronyism and restore trust in government - and that is only possible through a comprehensive independent inquiry to get to the bottom of this.

"It is utterly shameful that the Scottish Tories have gone into hiding on this serious issue.

“If Douglas Ross had any integrity he would call out his Tory colleagues behaviour and back a full independent inquiry without delay."

Earlier this month, Mr Ross, who repeatedly called on Nicola Sturgeon to resign over the Alex Salmond affair, told the PA news agency that UK ministers should quit if found guilty of wrongdoing.

He said: "Of course we have to look at what the inquiry comes back with, but if someone has breached the ministerial code that is an extremely serious issue, and they would have to consider their position, absolutely.”

The Scottish Tories have been asked for comment.