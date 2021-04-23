A MAN has been left seriously injured after becoming trapped under a vehicle in Montrose.
The 43-year-old had been working underneath a Citroen Relay van when the vehicle moved, causing the man to become trapped underneath.
Medical staff have described his condition as "critical but stable" after he was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
The incident happened around 4.10pm on Thursday, April 22 at Ferry Road in the town.
Road policing officers are now appealing for witnesses and say enquiries are "ongoing".
Sergeant Ewan Pearce of the Police Scotland Road Policing Unit in Dundee, said: "We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information to come forward.
"If you were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage or any private CCTV then we would ask you to review this and pass on anything of note to police.
"Any information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2305 of 22 April."
