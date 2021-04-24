AS restrictions begin to ease across Scotland from Monday, here’s our pick of 10 cool and quirky places to stay.

Applecross Campsite, Applecross, Wester Ross

The mighty Bealach na Ba and spectacular views over Applecross Bay are right on your doorstep. In line with Scottish Government guidelines, the campsite is open to self-contained vehicles and static caravans only from Monday. Toilets and showers will remain closed.

Call 01520 744268 or visit visitapplecross.com

Bealach na Ba on the Applecross peninsula in Wester Ross. Picture: iStockphoto/PA

Craighead Howfs, near Dunblane, Perthshire

Two Hobbit hole-style Howfs – the Burrow and Bagend – are built into the hillside with wildflower-strewn roofs and round doors for a magical glamping experience. New for 2021 is the Whisky Howf, a quirky, squint-roofed cottage nestled beside a lochan.

Call 01786 880321 or visit craigheadhowf.co.uk

Toravaig House, Sleat, Skye

This nine-bedroom hotel is a cosy and sumptuous gem with views over the Sound of Sleat and nearby Torabhaig Distillery. Its lures include open fires and a baby grand piano in the lounge, as well as a restaurant showcasing the best of Skye’s larder.

Call 01471 820200 or visit skyehotel.co.uk/toravaig

Sleeperzzz, Rogart, Sutherland

A great base for exploring Dunrobin Castle and the North Coast 500, Sleeperzzz is located beside a functioning train station at Rogart (on the Inverness line to Thurso and Wick). Accommodation includes a vintage railway carriage and a 12-ton goods van from the 1950s.

Call 01408 641343 or visit sleeperzzz.com

Harvest Moon, near Dunbar, East Lothian

Beach strolls, rock pooling, woodland walks, sand dune sledging and sea swimming are a few of the delights on this picturesque site. The accommodation includes a mix of cabins and treehouses.

Visit harvestmoonholidays.com

The Sawmill at Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

A sleek, refurbished 1950s Airstream Safari caravan in a small pine wood beside the fast flowing lade of a sawmill. Glen Dye also offers a river cabin, a bothy and two steading cottages.

Call 01330 850689 or visit glendyecabinsandcottages.com

Helicopter Glamping, Mains Farm Wigwams, Thornhill, Stirling

Stay in a Sea King helicopter with mini kitchen, bathroom and a cockpit seating area offering glorious views over the Forth Valley. The helicopter – part of Mains Farm Wigwams – sleeps two adults or a family of five.

Call 01786 850735 or visit mainsfarmwigwams.com

Roulotte Retreat, near Melrose, Scottish Borders

A circle of seven colourful roulottes (Romany-style caravans) sit in a pretty wildflower meadow below the Eildon Hills. Facilities include sunset decks, wood-burning stoves, eco saunas and hot tubs. Each roulotte faces on to a lochan at the centre of the site.

Call 07990 744044 or visit roulotteretreat.com

Eagle Brae, Struy, near Beauly, Inverness-shire

A wildlife adventure and eco escape await at Eagle Brae, a luxurious log cabin village on a tranquil hillside between Glen Affric and Glen Strathfarrar. Deer, pine martens and birdlife will thrill nature lovers.

Call 01463 761301 or visit eaglebrae.co.uk

Marthrown of Mabie, Mabie Forest, Dumfries and Galloway

Choose from a yurt, tipi or Celtic roundhouse (the latter comes with an Iron Age-meets-21st-century upgrade of a composting toilet, hot shower and fully equipped cooking shelter). Among the facilities are a barbecue area and a ropes challenge course.

Call 01387 247900 or visit marthrownofmabie.com