Shore up for a deep dive into Scotland’s unrivalled seafood scene, where delicious local produce is expertly prepared by elite chefs in the country’s finest restaurants. Here, we present a selection of some of the very best to visit …



The Dory Bistro & Gallery

If you are looking for a seafood restaurant that serves fresh and locally sourced produce in Fife, The Dory Bistro & Gallery situated on Pittenweem’s harbourside is one of the most popular and unique dining experiences in the East Neuk.

Serving delicious seafood dishes that complement the abundant local sea and land produce of the East Neuk, The Dory informal dining experience combines superb food with great service and amazing art.



15 East Shore, Pittenweem, Anstruther, KY10 2NH, 01333 311222

www.thedory.co.uk

Facebook - @bistrodory

Instagram - @bistrodory

Café Royal Edinburgh

Edinburgh's hidden gem! Traditional oyster bar and restaurant serving fine food and a great selection of continental lagers, beers and local ales.





Café Royal has a proud history without being complacent and the team love to see a happy customer. They've always focused on making the pub unique and they are sure you will notice. So, pull up a seat, take a tour round the pub and discover what sets Café Royal apart from the rest.





19 West Register Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2AA, 0131 556 1884

www.caferoyaledinburgh.com

Instagram - @caferoyaledinburgh

Facebook - @caferoyaledinburgh

New Creelers Restaurant

Authentic French cuisine is on the menu at the New Creelers Restaurant in Broadford, Isle of Skye.

With the vast majority of talented chefs of French origin, their collective experience and skills bring a welcome selection of French styled gastronomic delights.

The New Creelers homemade dishes evoke a sense of quality and attention to detail. Each carefully curated dish invites you to taste the freshness of Scottish produce seasoned in the current fashion of the French Riviera.

Being based on the bountiful Isle of Skye offers the New Creelers Restaurant some of the finest fresh produce from small local producers. Fish, crustaceans, game, meat, fruit and veg are all readily available. The experienced chefs travelled throughout the country to sample specific products for their menu.

At the restaurant, you can expect popular dishes to be served all year-round including salmon and mussels, while seasonal specials will rotate to complement particular fishing or production periods. Upcoming seasonal treats include the addition of fresh crayfish and king scallops.

When the pandemic hit, New Creelers adapted by offering a popular takeaway and delivery service. The restaurant became a desirable choice for those looking for a high-quality meal to mark a special occasion such as a birthday or anniversary.

The French restaurant also offers a catering service, whether for weddings or parties, the team of chefs can cook up a storm for your friends and family. To those locals living in the Isle of Skye region, the team can make and deliver anything from appetizers, mains, or desserts.

You can find The New Creelers Restaurant at Lower Harrapool, Broadford, Isle of Skye, IV49 9AE, Tel 01471 822 118

For more information on The New Creelers Restaurant visit www.newcreelers.scot, or visit their Facebook page - www.facebook.com/creelersrestaurant

Heathbank Hotel

Situated in the tranquil area of Northbay, Heathbank Hotel is ideally placed with the famous airport beach and the Sound of Barra ferry just 2.5 miles away. The family run hotel is the perfect place to stay and dine after exploring the island's beauty, be it the Machair blanketed with primroses, varied wildfire, boat trips, kayaking, walking, cycling or just meandering along one of the unspoilt beaches.



Heathbank is a unique, but modern small hotel on the Isle of Barra. The family run hotel is managed by 'locals' who have good knowledge and understanding of island life. All rooms have been recently upgraded to a high standard and guests have the added bonus of being guaranteed an evening dinner reservation for the in-house Seafood Bistro that is often fully booked by locals and tourists alike.

At the end of each day visit the warm and friendly bar, which stocks a wide range of malt whisky, a selection of deluxe gins, wine and chilled ales. Breakfast is available to the wider public, and the bar is open all day serving light snacks. The evening menu runs from 5.30pm until 8pm which focuses on the delicious locally sourced Langoustines, Scallops, Smoked Salmon and Haddock. Also offering fantastic daily specials such as Monkfish, Turbot and Halibut – whatever the local fishermen bring in.

There is a small menu option for meat and vegetarian dishes. Produce is sourced as locally as possible and the establishment takes prides in offering simple, but good food. All desserts are homemade and worth trying the traditional island Carrageen dessert (made with seaweed!).



Heathbank, Northbay, Isle Of Barra, HS9 5YQ

01871 890266

info@barrahotel.co.uk

www.barrahotel.co.uk

www.facebook.com/heathbank266

The Loch Fyne Oyster Bar & Deli

The Loch Fyne Oyster Bar & Deli is located on the A83 in Argyll at the point where the hills meet the sea at the head of the Loch. At just over an hour from Glasgow and two hours from Edinburgh, Loch Fyne is a stunning destination in its own right or the perfect place to stop on a journey through the region.

The guiding principle behind Loch Fyne is to present the best in authentic Scottish seafood, whilst minimising our environmental impact. Founded in the 1970s, the original Loch Fyne Oyster Bar specialises in serving seafood produced on the Loch and in the Smokehouse. Menus are drawn up weekly depending on seasonal availability and include award-winning Loch Fyne Smoked salmon, fresh Loch Fyne Oysters, Hebridean Mussels, Fish & Chips and their legendary Seafood Platter.



Fully refurbished in recent years to a very high standard with spectacular views of Loch Fyne, the light and airy dining areas in the Oyster Bar are perfect for both couples, larger groups and families. It also offers a takeaway service, garden seating and children’s play area.



No visit to Loch Fyne is complete without stopping off at the Deli with an extensive range of produce including fresh oysters, shellfish, salmon from the smokehouse, a superb range of cheeses and delicacies.

Whether looking to stock up on some of the best local and Scottish food and drink or simply a freshly brewed coffee and sandwich, the Deli has something for everyone.



Booking in advance is strongly recommended either by telephone on 01499 600482 or email oyster.bar@lochfyne.com

Visit the website to see current menus and season opening hours.

The Loch Fyne Oyster Bar & Deli

Clachan, Cairndow, Argyll, PA26 8BL

01499 600482

www.lochfyne.com

Instagram: @lochfyneoysters

www.facebook.com/lochfyneoysters

www.twitter.com/lochfyneoysters

Wilson’s Catch of the Day

Each working morning, the team at Wilson’s Catch of the Day rise early, long before the sun rises, to travel to the coast.

For them, it's important they arrive first to the fish markets to carefully select the best and the freshest of the seafood stock.

After which they return to their base (just behind the SkyPark) in Finnieston to prepare and set up the shop for the day’s trading.

For over five years, Wilson’s Catch of the Day have provided Glasgow with all types of seafood, poultry, game, seasonal produce and an array of condiments and other useful foodie favourites.



71 Houldsworth Street, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8ED, 0141 204 4456

www.wilsonscatchoftheday.co.uk

Facebook – @wilsonscatchoftheday

Instagram - @wilsonscatchoftheday



