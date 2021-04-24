AS restrictions begin to ease across Scotland from Monday, here’s our pick of 10 charming farm shops, independent boutiques and bookstores to browse.

Thorneybank Farm Shop, Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire

This charming farm shop can be found on the B9001, near Rothienorman, around 14 miles north of Inverurie. It was originally set up by Eric Stephen in the 1980s as a simple cart selling homegrown veg. The coffee gets rave reviews as do the homemade cakes.

Call 01888 511393 or visit facebook.com/lowerthorneybank

The Coalshed, Applecross

A superb treasure trove of art and crafts, framed local photographs, toys and gifts. The Coalshed is a tiny gallery owned and run by Sue Groocock who makes beautiful jewellery using silver, semi-precious stones and freshwater pearls.

Call 01520 744206 or visit facebook.com/The-Coalshed-672664329417253

The Coalshed, Applecross

The Heron Farm Shop and Kitchen, near Strathaven, Lanarkshire

Run by husband-and-wife Emma and Angus Smith, The Heron is a great spot for breakfast, brunch, a leisurely lunch, or tucking into homemade cakes. The shop proffers local and Scottish produce, such as meats, eggs, cheese, and chutneys.

Call 01357 440147 or visit theheronfarmshop.com

The Heron Farm Shop and Kitchen, near Strathaven, Lanarkshire

Stirling Books, Stirling

From May 1, the brilliant Stirling Books – which specialises in rare and antiquarian volumes – will be offering a “personal book shop experience” to anyone wishing to peruse its towering stacks of second-hand tomes. Please phone ahead to reserve a slot to browse.

Call 01786 465339 or visit stirlingbooks.co.uk

READ MORE: Scotland Reopens: 10 cool and quirky places to stay

Boo Vake, Perth

What’s in a name? Boo Vake is how you pronounce Buth Bheag in Gaelic, meaning “little shop”. The small but mighty Boo Vake specialises in playful, contemporary products from artists, makers and designers – think homeware and ceramics – that will spark joy. Opens Wednesday.

Call 01738 442263 or visit boovake.co.uk

Harbour Lane Studio, South Queensferry

Run by illustrator and printmaker Tori Gray, this enchanting studio and shop is always worth a visit to pick up unusual bits and bobs. Gray’s eponymous Harbour Lane Home range of illustrated lampshades, cushions and rugs are sublime.

Call 0131 574 6514 or visit harbourlane.com

Harbour Lane Studio, South Queensferry. Picture: Tori Gray

The Long Dog Boutique, Aberdeen

If you are a proud pooch owner, The Long Dog Boutique sells everything from collars and coats to pick-and-mix chews and treats. Open Wednesday to Sunday each week.

Call 01224 467979 or visit thelongdogboutique.uk

Blairmains Farm Shop and Coffee Bothy, Blairlogie, Stirling

Nestled at the foot of the Ochils, a stone’s throw from the Wallace Monument, Blairmains Farm Shop and Coffee Bothy is owned and run by fifth-generation farmers. The shop is stocked with fresh and seasonal foods, including locally made dairy.

Call 01259 762266 or visit blairmains.com

READ MORE: Scotland Reopens: 10 cool and quirky places to stay

Golden Hare Books, Edinburgh

Located in Stockbridge, the shelves of this indie book shop contain a delectable mix of carefully curated titles. If you need any further inspiration, the friendly staff are never short of excellent recommendations.

Call 0131 225 7755 or visit goldenharebooks.com

Golden Hare Books, Edinburgh

Gie It Laldy, Glasgow

For gift ideas that will bring a smile to the face of even the biggest grump, check out Lisa Donati’s tongue-in-cheek homeware range emblazoned with colourful colloquialisms and patter such as “Gaun Yersel”, “Gallus” and “Fur Coat and Nae Knickers”. Reopens on Tuesday.

Visit gieitlaldy.com