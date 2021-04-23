Scots looking to escape to the countryside as lockdown restrictions ease have been told to "respect" nature after rural areas were left in disgusting conditions last year.

Across the country, beauty spots were trashed by anti-social visitors, who left piles of litter, abandoned camapsites and even human waste.

Ahead of further changes to restrictions, a new campaign is calling on people to ‘respect, protect and enjoy’ Scotland’s rural area, backed by NatureScot, VisitScotland, Forestry and Land Scotland and the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs national parks.

Shocking scenes saw more than 20 campers charged after significant fire damage and littering was seen on the first weekend, after the five-mile travel restrictions were lifted in July.

Irresponsible campers flocked to Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, causing huge environmental damage. Broken glass, bin bags of rubbish and sleeping bags were left littered across the park and some areas, irreparable fire damage was caused to trees and the ground.

Loch Lomond and Trossachs was then hit by 'tidal wave' of litter the following month in August, when volunteers collected 81 bin bags of litter in just two days.

And, an owner had to save a dog's life after their pet choked on the piles of rubbish left at Loch Lomond.

Places like Milngavie, Greenside in West Dunbartonshire, and Stanley near Paisley, saw anti-social behaviour reported at some sites including damage to trees, fires being lit and left unattended, littering, tents discarded, human waste left and vehicles parked inconsiderately and dangerously.

The Glasgow Times reported in May youths trashed a Chryston beauty spot - the wooded area behind Greyston Manor, a beauty spot common with dog-walkers and families.

And, even in more recent times litter louts have showed no sign of letting-up as Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow was plagued with empty bottles, pizza boxes and rubbish after a day of revelling in the sun in March.

Scotland’s environment agencies are calling on people to follow the three simple principles behind the Scottish Outdoor Access Code – care for the environment, respect the interests of others, and be responsible for your own actions.

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot chief executive, said: “We firmly believe that the vast majority of people visiting Scotland’s outdoors just want to have a great time, and enjoy our fantastic scenery and wildlife without harming nature or spoiling the adventure for others.

“Many people may not be aware of their rights and responsibilities, or how their actions can affect nature, local communities and other visitors.

“Last year’s scenes of abandoned campsites, burned out trees, human waste and litter were totally unacceptable and a blight on Scotland’s reputation.

“Our campaign is asking all outdoors visitors to respect other people, protect the environment, and enjoy responsibly.”

The campaign also urges people to go to the toilet before travelling as facilities may not be open where they are going, and to be prepared to take their waste home if on a longer trip.

People are advised to remember physical distancing when outdoors, avoid crowds and have a back-up plan if their first choice of destination is too busy.

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “It has been great to welcome visitors from further afield back to the national park now that travel restrictions have lifted and I want to thank everyone who has enjoyed the park responsibly for playing their part in protecting this special place.

“The high volume of visitors we are now experiencing does bring with it challenges and while we have additional resources in place, we need everyone who visits the park to play their part.

“Litter, fly-tipping and human waste cause real problems for wildlife and spoil the natural beauty that draws people here.

“We will continue to encourage visitors to plan ahead and to leave nothing behind after their trip.”