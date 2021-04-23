SCOTTISH gamekeepers 'gravely concerned' for the future of rural workers have written to Nicola Sturgeon, over fears a coalition between the SNP and the Scottish Greens could have devastating impacts on rural households.

Chairman Alex Hogg addressed the letter to the First Minister on behalf of the 5,300 members.

According to the association, the proposals will "effectively end all game management and angling in Scotland" and "destroy a significant part of Scotland’s cultural heritage."

He added thousands of jobs could be at risk, with "little prospect of re-deployment".

Mr Hogg also stressed his belief that it could "significantly impact Scottish Government targets" and impose "crippling burdens on the public purse".

The letter read: "I make a plea to you, on behalf of prospective impacted families, that should another coalition with the pro-Independence Greens become a reality, as in the previous Parliament, that this does not imply the adoption or pursuit of the Green policies in this Manifesto document which I believe will have a life-changing negative impact on so many rural households.

"I seek at the very least reassurance from you, on behalf of our worried members, that any future coalition will not see the SNP adopt Green policies which will lead to mass redundancies amongst sectors of the traditional rural workforce of Scotland."

The Scottish Greens last week unveiled their blueprint to kickstart a transformation to a net-zero economy with a “bold” manifesto.

The document highlighted vast investment in renewable energy and public transport as well as reforming tax, demanding another independence referendum and proposals to boost the number of teachers in Scotland’s schools.

The Greens insist that restoring forests and peatlands, rewilding initiatives and expanding Scotland’s national parks would create 6,000 jobs as part of a larger plan to create 100,000.

On Monday, the Scottish Greens revealed how the party’s plans for green recovery will create rural jobs across Scotland.

As well as reforestation and restoring peatlands, which would directly create 1,129 jobs, the party has announced a £150m nature restoration fund to restore key habitats such as wetlands, rivers and coastlines, creating 428 jobs.

The party also said it would support rural businesses and food producers including the establishment of a National Farm Land Trust to help a new generation of farmers and growers access land.

Commenting, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “People visit Scotland for its natural beauty, so restoring nature is not just about protecting species but also about boosting local economies.

“Our rural jobs plans would create more opportunities for farms to diversify, supporting eco-tourism, nature restoration and growing new businesses in rural areas. The creation of a National Farm Land Trust would bring a fresh generation into farming, providing young people with access to land and a livelihood.

“Our rural communities need a green recovery with the restoration of our forests, peatlands and precious habitats driving opportunities, alongside eco-tourism and strong local food economies, that's why rural communities should vote Scottish Green on May 6th.”

However, the Scottish Gamekeepers Association has expressed fears about the loss of "thousands of jobs."

The letter continued: "They are causing distress in the minds of people growing fretful over their futures, their children’s education, where they are going to be living and how they are going to be making a wage in 5-10 years’ time."

The letter also highlighted the Greens' commitment to end bloodsports, which it said would "mean the loss of 8,800 shooting related jobs in Scotland."

"If angling is included in that description, there are over 2300 salmon and sea trout fisheries in Scotland and 4300 full-time equivalent jobs.

"That is 13,100 jobs before other manifesto commitments are considered."

Mr Hogg added: "I understand not everyone might agree with shooting, deer stalking, fishing, hill farming or wherever but these activities are simply providing the income stream which enables families to continue to live as part of their own communities.

"Remove it and the burden falls on the state at a time when economic recovery is paramount."

The letter concluded: "The Greens’ election literature states that they are looking for a fairer and greener Scotland.

"I question where the fairness lies for the thousands set to lose their jobs and homes, or how ‘just’ their transition will be."

The SNP yesterday published its environmental manifesto to mark Earth Day, setting out its policies to tackle the climate emergency.

It follows a pledge from Nicola Sturgeon to capitalise on the increase in the number of people cycling and walking during the coronavirus pandemic by committing 10% of the transport capital budget to active travel by 2026.

The SNP has set a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and has pledged “record amounts” of investment to meet it, with an interim goal to cut emissions by 75% by the end of this decade.

In its “mini manifesto”, the SNP details plans to invest an additional £500 million in the natural economy, publish a strategy to tackle the biodiversity crisis, and to restore 250,000 hectares of Scottish peatland by 2030.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater spoke out earlier in the month about the prospect of a coalition between the two parties, saying the Greens “want to be in government in this country”.

Ms Sturgeon, previously refused to rule out a future coalition.

She said: “I am concentrating on fighting this election and winning as many seats as possible for the SNP. These are hypothetical questions until after the elections are over.”

But she added: “We have worked with the greens in Budget negotiations for the duration of the Parliament that has just passed, so I know we can work with the Greens on that kind of basis.”

The SNP leader was clear: “There have been no discussions between the SNP and the Greens about anything more formal than that, and until the election is over that would remain a hypothetical issue.”

The SNP and Scottish Greens have been contacted for comment.