A PROJECT helping children and families in Scotland to lead a better life has been given a major funding boost to allow it to develop its services over the next three years.

A £2m commitment from entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter, through The Hunter Foundation, and BBC Children in Need will support the independent Scottish Care Review’s Promise across Tayside and East Ayrshire.

The review was set up in 2017 to find a way to give Scotland's vulnerable youngsters a childhood they deserved.

The funding will be released in partnership with Dundee Council and East Ayrshire Council and will build on work already undertaken on the ‘What Matters to You’ project, which stemmed from the review, where families and young people determine their needs and the system offers that support in response.

Part of the funding will enable the project to continue delivering for the next three years and have a greater impact on the children and families that it supports.

Sir Tom Hunter, founder of The Hunter Foundation, who pledged £1m, said: "We want to play our part in turning the ambition for Scotland to be the best place in the world to grow up in, into the reality that it is. The Care Review and subsequent Promise is not the vision of a committee it’s the reality of 5500 voices half of whom are care experienced, we owe it to them that their voice is heard, enabled and delivered upon.

“Whilst this is a relatively small commitment it builds on our existing investments in this area and we hope to make further substantive commitments going forward. Scotland spends an inordinate sum on this system; that shows we care but it also shows we need to change as the outcomes are still far from acceptable for those young people touched by the very system that should be supporting them.”

The £2m funding from The Hunter Foundation and BBC Children In Need will help to develop projects

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said they were delighted to be able to support the crucial work.

Fiona Duncan, chair of the Care Review and the Promise, said she was pleased to see funders investing in the work of change required to implement the conclusions of the Care Review.

Following on from the independent review, Dundee City Council recently launched Our Promise to Care Experienced Children and Young People to help improve our services for the future.

While in East Ayrshire Council the What Matters to You initiative provides valuable support for vulnerable young people and their families, with a particular focus on families with children at the edges of care, to help develop positive outcomes for those most impacted by negative underlying circumstances.

Their initial focus was in the Cumnock and Auchinleck area, linked specifically to the new learning base, Barony Campus, which opened in August last year. Since then the team has been working with families, practitioners and voluntary and community sector organisations.