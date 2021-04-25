TUCKED up in the west coast of Scotland lie the Outer Hebrides.

Or - as I have described them before - a slice of heaven.

The islands are nothing short of paradise and once you're there it's easy to forget that you're actually in Scotland.

Each one boasts beautiful beaches with white sands and breathtaking scenery.

With lockdown measures slowly beginning to ease and coronavirus continuing to be pressed, Scots have been advised to book holidays at home this year instead of going abroad.

And, that certainly isn't a bad thing given what's on our doorstep.

If you do decide to visit one of the Scottish Hebrides this year, it is important that you take a lateral flow test three days before travelling and the day before travel to allow people time to cancel their trips.

Lateral flow testing can be ordered online for delivery to your home. Information on how to arrange a delivery is on the Scottish Government's website.

Alternatively, you can collect the tests from Covid testing centres in the afternoon or early evening.

Here are some reasons why you should consider visiting a Hebridean Island this year.





1. The beaches

No need to stress about getting down to the beach early to snatch up a good towel spot because you're more than likely going to have the whole beach to yourself. The sands are pure white and there's no litter in sight.

2. The sea

Because it is crystal clear.

3. Food and drink

Fresh seafood like you've never had before. Indulge in some of the islands' own gin or scotch whisky.

4. The Journey

This is the part that most people jetting off dread the most. That's if you're not visiting the Hebrides. The journey to the western isles can be breathtaking.

If you don't facy taking the long-route west, then you can fly to many of the Inner and Outer Hebridean islands from Glasgow.

Barra Aiport has been shortlisted as one of the most scenic airfields in Europe. The bucketlist landing means visitors land directly onto the beach - starting your holiday as soon as you touch down.

5. The People

Meet someone who's first language is Gaelic. Scottish islanders are renowned for their kindness and generosity and will truly make you feel at home.

6. Sport

You might find yourself a new hobby! Scotland's west coast is one of the best spots in the world for surfing and windsurfing.

7. Wildlife

Instead of visiting a zoo, book a tour to see some of Scotland's own wildlife. It's more ethical and you see them in their own true habitat.

8. The history

The Hebridean islands were one of the first places to be settled in the British Isles at around 8500 BC and many remnants still remain!

9. The Sunsets

You can't beat them.

10. The music

Bring your best dancing shoes because islanders love a ceilidh. There's always one that brings their accordion or bagpipes along to the pub at the weekend.