AS restrictions begin to ease across Scotland from Monday, here’s our pick of 20 cafes and restaurants well worth a visit.

COORIE BY THE COAST, LIMEKILNS, FIFE

The village of Limekilns is something of an undiscovered gem, with impressive prospects of the Forth and the bridges. But when you’re tired of the view retreat to Yasmine Bazazi’s pretty cafe, which reopens next Friday, and fill up on waffles, toasties or sourdough sandwiches. A family business that’s been going for 30 years, it’s also dog-friendly.

Call O1383 872999 or visit cooriehotel.com

BOSWELL’S COACH HOUSE, CUMNOCK

Based in an 18th-century coach house, part of the Auchinleck estate that has been in the same family since 1504, it offers hearty home cooking, including beef from its own grass-fed, home-raised cattle. There’s also a gift shop and a farm shop.

Call 01290 553145 or visit boswellscoachhouse. co.uk

MOYRA JANES, GLASGOW

Glasgow’s south side is hoaching with great cafes, but Moyra Janes on Kildrostan Street is worth a visit (if you’re not already a regular). It’s been working hard on providing takeaways (cullen skink, chicken satay) prior to the cafe reopening.

Call 0141 423 5628 or visit facebook.com/ moyrajanes

BREIZH RESTAURANT, HIGH STREET, PERTH

“French, but not in a bad way,” The Herald Magazine’s Ron Mackenna cheekily suggested when he popped into Breizh back in 2014. The High Street restaurant is still going strong in 2021, using authentic French ingredients. It reopens next Wednesday.

Call 01738 444427 or visit breizhrestaurant.com

OX AND FINCH, GLASGOW

Ox and Finch on Sauchiehall Street is such a familiar part of Glasgow’s restaurant scene that it’s surprising to recall that it only dates back to 2014. Offering a mixture of Scottish and international flavours, it’s good to have it back.

Call 0141 339 8627 or visit oxandfinch.com

TEA JENNYS, FALKIRK

So, you’ve seen the Kelpies. And the Falkirk Wheel. What else to do in Falkirk? Take a trip to Tea Jennys in King’s Court for tea and cake. There’s more to eat than cakes, right enough, but have you seen their cakes?

Call 01324 228185 or visit facebook.com/teajennysfalkirk

CAFE DES FLEURS, DOLLAR, CLACKMANNANSHIRE

For anyone off for a walk in the Ochils, this Dollar cafe in Bridge Street is a handsome place to refuel afterwards. We are very partial to its scones.

Call 01259 743699 or visit facebook.com/CafeDesFleursDollar

COLONNADES, THE SIGNET LIBRARY, EDINBURGH

Located in the lower floor of this Georgian building in Parliament Square, Colonnades is the perfect place for those who want to dine while surrounded by neo-classical elegance. Reopening on May 6, it prides itself on its afternoon tea at £40 per person.

Call 0131 226 1064 or visit thesignetlibrary.co.uk/ colonnades

MHOR 84, BALQUHIDDER

Smart takes on traditional fare is what you get in the restaurant-café-bar of this funky motel which reopens on May 17. Much of the produce is sourced from its own farm at Monachyle Mhor, with bread from its own bakery.

Call 01877 384 646 or visit mhor84.net

FISHERS, LEITH

Based in a 17th-century watchtower, the bistro Fishers has a reputation that holds its own in the busy Leith food scene, As the name suggests, it puts seafood at the heart of the menu.

Call 0131 554 5666 or visit fishersrestaurants.co.uk/ fishers-leith

HEAVEN SCENT, MILNATHORT, KINROSS

Long a favourite stopping off point for anyone taking a day trip to nearby Loch Leven. We’re heading there for one of its mahoosive veggie breakfasts as soon as we can get a table. We might just manage some of its fabulous cake too.

Call 01577 865577 or visit heavenscentcoffeeshop. co.uk

THE NEWPORT, NEWPORT ON TAY, FIFE

Unfortunately, you will have to wait until June 10 for the reopening of MasterChef winner Jamie Scott’s restaurant. But best things and all that. The Newport offers contemporary Scottish cuisine with a view of the Tay thrown in.

Call 01382 541449 or visit thenewportrestaurant. co.uk

THE OYSTER SHED, CARBOST, SKYE

Does what it says on the tin, as it were. This family business allows you to eat freshly shucked oysters whilst looking out over Loch Harport.

Call 01478 640383 or visit theoysterman.co.uk

Read More: 10 Days Out

THE OUTSIDER, EDINBURGH

Located on George IV Bridge, The Outsider is always a busy bolthole in August during festival time (and good for star-spotting as a result). With Andy McDowall and team, you can expect a reliable mixture of Scottish fare and international flavours. The garlic fries are very moreish, by the way.

Call 0131 226 3131 or visit theoutsiderrestaurant. com

THE WATERMILL, ABERFELDY

“Books and coffee/ books and coffee/ Go together like a …”Oh, wait a minute, we’re misquoting Sammy Cahn. But the point still stands, as Aberfeldy’s The Watermill proves. With a bookshop and cafe under one roof (an art gallery too), it’s always worth a visit.

Visit aberfeldywatermill.com

RAMEN DAYO!, ASHTON LANE, GLASGOW

Ramen Dayo! in Ashton Lane is one of the dinkier spots in this list, which makes sticking to social distancing restrictions all the more difficult. But the restaurant has been hard at work to meet the challenge and is introducing al fresco tables to help. We’ve been dreaming of their Shitake X Porcini all through lockdown.

Call 0141 374 0254 or visit ramendayo.com

OBLO, 18 HARBOUR ROAD, EYEMOUTH

Oblo Bar and Bistro is home to Italian artisan finds, Scottish dishes and plenty of local produce.Dean Mark Butchers, Ross Dougal Fish Merchant, Hammond Charcuterie and B F Wholesale Fruit & Veg are among their suppliers. Check out its Twitter feed and Facebook for some appetising new dishes it’s been working on.

Call 018907 52527 or visit oblobar.com

BREW LAB, EDINBURGH

Based in South College Street, Brew Lab takes its coffee very seriously. This is a good thing. Brunch and lunch also available.

Call 0131 662 8963 or visit brewlabcoffee.co.uk

AKARA BAKERY, DENNISTOUN

Lewa Thomas opened Akara Bakery in Glasgow’s Duke Street at the end of 2019, just in time for the looming pandemic. The bakery is still in operation, but Thomas reckons it will be late May before she’s ready to reopen the cafe. It will be worth the wait.

Call 0141 237 4414 or visit facebook.com/ Akarabakery

GRANARY CAFE, LINLITHGOW

This small cafe more than holds its own in a town full of decent eateries. The coffee is full-bodied (supplied by artisan coffee roasters Glen Lyon in Aberfeldy) and a new summer menu is in place for reopening. It also welcomes dogs. So, once you’ve taken Rover for a walk around Linlithgow Palace …

Call 01506 253408 or visit granary.scot