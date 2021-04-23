Scotland's one-meter social distancing requirement in pubs and restaurants outdoors is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, despite backlash from the hospitality industry.

Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith has said that the distancing rule is unlikely to be shortened any time soon, as reported by The Scotsman.

The Scottish Hospitality Group had described new guidance released last week as a "farce" after it indicated that venues essentially needed to have 11 foot long tables.

The sector had expected that 1m (3ft) social distancing would apply between tables when it reopens next Monday, but the proposals state people from different households will now have to observe social distancing at tables.

Tables would have to be a minimum of 3.5m by 2m to sit six.

It is widely accepted that COVID-19 is less easily transmitted outdoors, but Dr Smith said on Thursday that outdoor settings are "not completely risk free".

He explained that the science behind the dispersal of this virus meant as soon as there is just a one-meter space instead of two, there a "theoretical risk" from droplet spread, whether you're indoors or outdoors.

He added that "if you're not from the same household as others sitting at the table, there should be that kind of distancing in place to make sure that it's as safe as possible".

Pubs and restaurants are allowed to open from April 26, with venues allowed to serve food and alcohol outside and only food is allowed indoors until 8pm.

South of the border people can now visit bars and restaurants outdoors but must either follow the rule of six - meaning six people from many different households can now meet up outside - or be in a group of any size with no more than two households present. Tables must be socially distanced.

Carina Contini, co-owner of Cantini restaurants in Edinburgh who is one of those concerned about the guidance said there is not a restaurant supplier in the country that makes tables that are 3.5m long.

As previously reported in The Herald, Ms Contini said she was feeling "really optimistic" until the new guidance was published last week which makes it "an absolutely impossibility in terms of reopening".

"The bookings that we have already got we will have to phone up and say 'I'm sorry we can't honour your booking because we can't host this level of capacity'," she said.

Ms Contini said she would also have to let down suppliers and her staff.

She added: "It is absolutely going to be crippling for the sector."

She said the rules were completely impractical.

The government has said it had worked with industry and unions to ensure its guidance was "evidence-based, fair and ethical, clear and realistic".

They have stated that the draft guidance "may be amended subject to comments received to take into account engagement with stakeholders."

A spokesman previously said: "The requirement to physical distance has been established for some time and businesses are already following existing sectoral advice on this. The draft guidance builds on that but does not introduce significant change."