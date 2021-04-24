The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.

Scotland had 1,507 positive cases between April 14 and April 20, which was 27.6 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.4%.

This is considerably lower than last week when Scotland had 1,776 positive cases, which was 32.5 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.6%.

Viewpark in North Lanarkshire had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 17 people testing positive from a population of 5,698

However, Yoker North in Glasgow City had the highest cases per 100,000 population with 13 cases from a population of 2,970.

The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 282 positive cases, which works out at 44.5 per 100,000 people.

However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,000 population was Clackmannanshire with 64.

Only the Orkney Islands, the Shetland Islands, and the Western Isles in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven-day period.