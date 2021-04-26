Major restrictions have eased today Scotland has moved into Level 3 lockdown.

These changes include the full reopening of retail services and partial reopening of the hospitality sector along with beauty salons, gyms and tourist accommodation can reopen from today.

Scotland's Covid numbers have been significantly decreasing with 1,507 cases and a test positivity rate of 1.4% from 14 April to 20 April.

Speaking of Scotland's lockdown exit strategy, Nicola Sturgeon said: "We then expect that all of Scotland will move to level 2 on Monday 17 May.

"That means, for example, that from 17 May, people will be able to meet in small numbers in each other’s homes, hospitality will reopen more fully, and outdoor contact sport for adults will resume.

"Then, if circumstances permit, I can confirm that we will move to level 1 on Monday 7 June, before moving I hope to level 0 in late June – and then to something much more like normality over the course of the summer."

Here's what a move to Level 3 will mean to you:

Can I get a pint?





Yes, for outdoors, such as beer gardens, is alcohol permitted with six people from six households.

Am I allowed to go to the shops?





Yes, all non-essential shops will be open for business so you will be able to head to your favourite retailers.

Can I travel around Scotland?





Yes, you will be able to travel anywhere across Scotland and the UK.

However, as lockdown levels change, people in Level 3 must not enter Levels 0-2 or Level 4 area unless for a permitted reason.

Can I go on holiday?





Staycations will be permitted with travel restrictions lifted and tourist accommodation will reopen.

However, socialising rules must still apply.

International travel will remain not permitted.

Will bars, restaurants and cafes be open?





For indoors pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes are also set to reopen on April 26 – however, this is only for meals and non-alcoholic drinks.

They will be given a strict 8pm curfew and only six people from two households are allowed.

Takeaway service will also continue to be open.

Am I able to go to the gym?





Yes, gyms and indoor sports facilities including swimming pools and leisure centres will be open for individual exercise.

Group activity will be permitted for under 18s.

Can I play contact sports?





No, contacts sports are not permitted until Level 2.

Will cinemas be open?





No, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, music venues, comedy clubs, amusement arcades, bingo halls and other entertainment centres cannot reopen until Level 2.

Can I see my friends and family?





Yes, groups of six people from up to two households may socialise indoors in a public place. This does not include in-house socialising.

However, one substantial change is that, from April 16, a maximum of six people from up to six households can meet outdoors.

It is worth noting that under 12s do not count towards restricted numbers or households outdoors.

Can I go into stadiums and attend events?





These will be closed with the exception of drive-in events.

Can I take public transport?





You should continue to active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible and avoid car sharing with people outside of your extended household.

Face coverings compulsory on public transport and, due to limited capacity, if you are using public transport then plan ahead.

What about childcare?





Nurseries, childminders and regulated school-age childcare providers are open.

Informal childcare such as family and friends are permitted.

Can my child take part in after school activities?





Yes, but it will be subject to guidance.

Can zoos and tourist attractions reopen?





Yes, all visitors centres can reopen for business.

Should I still work from home?





You are encouraged to work from home where possible.

Can I visit people in the hospital?





Yes, but the recommended family support from at least one visitor per patient.

Am I able to visit my loved ones in care homes?





Yes, however, the recommended minimum of two visits per week, one person at a time. It should be essential visits only at all times.

Will college and universities be open?





Yes, but it will be blended learning.

Can I get married?





Yes, and 50 people are allowed to attend the ceremony and the wedding reception. Alcohol is also permitted.

Am I allowed to attend a funeral?





A maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral service and alcohol is permitted.

Can I visit my place of worship?





Yes, places of worship will be open.

Will libraries be open?





Yes, all public buildings are allowed to reopen on April 26.

Are driving lessons allowed?





Yes, driving lessons will be restarted.

Can I get work done indoors?





Work, such as home decorating, repairs etc are allowed indoors.

Am I allowed to move home?





Yes, you are allowed to move home.