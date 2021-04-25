THE SNP has announced plans to incorporate more UN treaties into Scots law despite UK Government legal challenges pending on one such bill already.

The party says it wants to be a "global leader in upholding and strengthening human rights", and has committed to legislating to bring four more treaties into domestic law.

It comes after Holyrood ministers passed the UNCRC (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill, which incorporated the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scots law.

However UK Government ministers have raised concerns that parts of the Bill are beyond the scope of Holyrood's competency, and could also impinge on English and Welsh legislation requirements.

READ MORE: UK Government in 'menacing' legal challenge to Holyrood Bill

The SNP today has urged all other parties to back their proposals, which would see UN treaties on eliminating discrimination against women, racial discrimination and protecting the rights of disabled people incorporated into government legislation.

The fourth treaty - the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights - would also be adopted.

Ruth Maguire, the SNP candidate for Cunninghame South, said: "As Westminster increasingly turns in on itself and takes a draconian approach to human rights, the SNP is committed to taking the steps to strengthen human rights, to tackle discrimination and inequality and meet the highest possible international standards.

"While in government we have already taken the bold step to incorporate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scots law, only for the UK Tory government to take the menacing step of taking the Scottish Government to court to try to stop it applying to their actions in Scotland.

“Only a small number of nations have directly incorporated that into domestic law and Scotland is the first country in the UK to do so."

Ruth Maguire - SNP - Cunningham South.May 2016. Pic - Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Ms Maguire said that Scotland had shown "real leadership" on these issues, adding that bringing in further treaties would "go a long way in embedding the highest protections into law for people across Scotland."

She issued a call for every other party to commit to the same, adding: "I call on all parties at this election to make the same commitment and back our rights and protections to make Scotland a world leader in human rights.

"This election comes down to the issue of what kind of country Scotland wants to be - one which puts bairns before bombs and protects the rights of our citizens, or one which spends billions of pounds prioritising weapons of mass destruction on our shores.

"Only both votes SNP can put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands - not Boris Johnson's."

John Swinney and Alister Jack have clashed over the current legal challenge

The Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack previously said that the UK Government was not attempting to "menace" the Scottish Parliament by challenging the children's rights bill.

Despite cross-party support for the Bill’s aims, there was controversy over some sections, which refer to it applying to UK as well as Holyrood legislation.

In a letter to John Swinney sent last month, Mr Jack said he welcomed and respected Holyrood’s right to legislate on children’s rights, but added: “Unfortunately, the legislative competence of specific provisions in the UNCRC Bill is in doubt.

“While the UK Government and Scottish Government have different views on the benefits of incorporating conventions into statute, as set out above we respect Scottish Parliament's ability to legislate on this in devolved areas.

“However, doubt about the competence of specific provisions in the Bill serves no one.”

READ MORE: John Swinney accuses Westminster of 'power grab' over children's rights Bill

On March 4, the Scottish Secretary asked Mr Swinney to amend the Bill to make it clear “that Westminster legislation was removed from the scope” of three sections,.

However Mr Swinney refused, and denounced the request at Holyrood as “menacing”, and described the requested changes as part of an "orchestrated and sustained assault" on the powers of the Scottish Parliament, which Mr Jack denied.