BORIS Johnson's Government has been accused of " lurching between cover-ups and cock-ups" amid further calls for an inquiry after bombshell claims by Dominic Cummings.

The former top advisor to the Prime Minister made a series of allegations this evening after Downing Street sources blamed him for high-profile leaks of sensitive information.

He claims Mr Johnson knew he had not leaked information, and previously described rumours suggesting as much as "total b******t"

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said the "serious concerns...cannot be allowed to continue" when asked about lobbying concerns on the campaign trail today.

He was asked about the growing concerns about personal lobbying of Government ministers by private firms, prior to the Cummings claims being released.

Mr Ross said: "I would say that every government should seek to act in the most transparent and open way possible, and the serious concerns that have been raised just in the last few weeks cannot be allowed to continue.

“That’s both at UK level or for any devolved administration in the United Kingdom as well.”

Labour's Angela Rayner said the Government had been "lurching between cover-ups and cock-ups." following the publication of Mr Cummings' claims.

She said: "It shows breath-taking contempt for the country. The choice couldn’t be clearer: a Labour Party focused on the country or a Conservative one focused on themselves and their chums.”

Her colleague Rachel Reeves, the party's shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said there had to be an investigation into the refurbishment of the Prime Minister's flat, after Mr Cummings said it was "unethical, foolish and possible illegal".

She said: "There is something deeply suspect about how Boris Johnson and the Government have been trying to cover up the luxury refurbishment of No.10.

“Throughout the course of the last year the government has been repeatedly evasive about who has been paying for the refurbishment. That leaves far too many questions marks over potential special favours that could have been cashed in on the back of that donation.

“Given we know it only takes a text from one of the Prime Minister’s chums to get a tax break, what might a discreet donation for a luxury refurbishment might get you?

“The cover-up around the Number 10 refurb is the tip of the iceberg of Tory sleaze.

“It has been claimed by the Prime Minister's former Chief Advisor that what was intended was unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and would break the rules on disclosing donations. These are serious accusations which need investigating in full.

Former Conservative Party leader Lord William Hague said that Mr Cummings was trying to do "as much damage as possible" to Mr Johnson.

Speaking on Times Radio, he said: "Whenever anybody reads something like this, you do have to bear in mind this is somebody evidently very angry about being accused, in this morning's newspapers of being the source of leaks, so he's replying to that there's the retaliation against that so it seems, and clearly trying to do as much damage to the Prime Minister as possible, really, reading and listening to what's in this statement."

However Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, said there now must be an inquiry.

He said: "Boris Johnson’s attempt to use Dominic Cummings as a dead cat distraction from the Tory sleaze scandal has spectacularly backfired. Mr Cummings has now raised further serious questions over the PM’s conduct, including his “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal” dodgy donor plans.

"There must be a full independent public inquiry into the Tory sleaze scandal and the accusations of privileged access, impropriety and possible illegality. That is the only way to ensure full transparency, root out Tory cronyism, and ensure those responsible are held to account."