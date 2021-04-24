A woman has died after getting into difficulty in water off Helensburgh pier, police said.
The woman, who was 25, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene on Friday evening.
Emergency services were alerted at around 5.15pm, and investigations continue into the circumstances of the incident in the town.
Images from the scene show police tape sealing off part of the pier, which has a “no swimming” sign, and white-suited forensic officers analysing the area.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
