With months of good beer-gardening time already lost to lockdown, Monday's reopening of select beer gardens across the country means Scots will be out in force whatever the weather.

After months of enforced closure, pubs and restaurants will soon have the option to open their outdoor areas to reduced numbers for socially-distanced al fresco dining and drinking.

And although beer gardens have been given the green light to reopen if they can meet social distancing requirements, most will require their patrons to reserve slots in advance.

If you're now scratching your head and wondering where the best place is to go - or looking for alternatives because your usual haunt is already booked up - this new app could come in handy.

The new website 'Bevvi' can help you discover nearby beer gardens, as well as keep in touch with friends to find out where they are and make plans.

The app, which is available for download on Apple and Android devices, already features around 1,000 beer gardens, with a variety of favourites as well as hidden gems all across Scotland.

BEVVI.APP

Pubs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen currently feature on the UK-wide map, with additional locations being added all the time.

Speaking about the app, Tom Whale, co-founder of Bevvi said: “We have created an app that will help you organise and socialise in a post-Covid world.

"If you are having a beer in the pub, you tap the Bevvi button to let your mates know – we all know the spontaneous nights are the best."

You can check out all the beer gardens featured on the app and find out how to download it here.

What next?





From April 26, people will be able to meet others for a meal or drink, with up to six people from two households allowed to socialise in a public place.

However, hospitality will also be required to close at 8pm indoors, with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

Scots will have to wait until May 17 before they can enjoy a pint indoors.

It is expected that from the date hospitality premises will be allowed to stay open until 10.30pm indoors, with alcohol permitted, for two hour time-limited slots.

Scotland’s route map out of lockdown then pinpoints “early June” as when hospitality can remain open until 11pm.