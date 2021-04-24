A fire crew said it came under attack, after it was called to put out a fire in a West Lothian village.

Linlithgow Fire Station said bottles, bricks and rocks were thrown at the crew whilst tackling the blaze in Whitecross, near Linlithgow.

The fire service had been called at about 19:50 on Friday following a report that trees were on fire.

READ MORE: Woman dies after getting into difficulty in water off Scots town pier

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire had been "deliberately set", and added that the large number of youths that subsequently gathered at the scene became "quite hostile".

Police were called to assist the firefighters, and the blaze was successfully extinguished by the crew, the fire service said.

Fortunately, all were unharmed in the attack.

Sadly, we came under attack last night by having bottles, bricks & rocks thrown at us as we tried to deal with a deliberately set 🔥.



❗️This is not acceptable❗️



Thankfully we got quick assistance from @ForthValPolice

All crew were unharmed.

No further info will be given. pic.twitter.com/CvN1AVMRzU — Linlithgow Fire Station (@LinlithgowFire) April 24, 2021

Following the incident, Linlithgow Fire Station posted online: "Sadly, we came under attack last night by having bottles, bricks and rocks thrown at us as we tried to deal with a deliberately set fire.

"This is not acceptable!

"Thankfully we got quick assistance from ⁦‪@ForthValPolice⁩. All crew were unharmed."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called to Maunel Terrace, Whitecross around 8pm on Friday 24 April, following reports fire fighters were under attack.

"We assisted our emergency service colleagues so they could do their job, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."