A NUMBER of people gathered to march through Govanhill this afternoon in protest of lockdown restrictions.
The group was seen walking by Queen's Park while being overseen by dozens of cops, inluding mounted officers.
Images shared on social media advised the demonstrators to arrive at Queen's Park in small groups and to "blend in with the families and exercisers".
The demonstration has been referred to as a "rally for freedom".
Some of the protesters could be heard chanting "freedom" as they made their way through the city.
It comes just ahead of the reopening of shops and close contact services in Scotland on Monday.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the relaxation of lockdown guidance is to go ahead with all parts of the country moving to Level 3 restrictions.
Cafes, pubs and restaurants will also be reopening their doors and they will be allowed to serve alcohol outdoors until 8pm.
