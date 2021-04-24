Scots are preparing to enjoy more freedom after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed further easing of lockdown will go ahead as planned on 26 April.

Here is a full list of the changes being implemented.

1. From Level 4 to Level 3

Mainland Scotland and islands at Level 4 will enter Level 3. Islands at Level 3 will remain there until May 17.

2. Socialising

Up to four people from two households will be allowed to socialise indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant.

READ MORE: Coronavirus vaccine: Are children getting left behind?

Six people from up to two households can continue to meet outdoors.

3. Indoor hospitality

Cafes, pubs and restaurants will reopen. However, there will be rules around curfew alcohol consumption.

Hospitality venues will be able to serve food indoors until 8pm, but alcohol is only permitted outdoors.

Takeaways can also resume normal service, with physical distancing and face masks in premises.

4. Retail

All non-essential shops and stores will be allowed to operate from Monday.

Garden centres and home furniture shops already reopened their doors on April 5.

All close-contact businesses like beauty salons will also reopen.

5. Tourist accommodation

Travel distance limits will be lifted and people will be able to stay away from their local authority overnight.

Tourist accommodation like hotels, hostels and guest houses will be allowed to reopen.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: NRS figures show deaths lowest since early October

Self-catering accommodations are to be restricted in line with rules on indoor gathering.

6. Gatherings

Larger gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted for ceremonies like funerals and weddings.

This will include post-funeral events and receptions, with alcohol permitted.

7. Indoor exercise

Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres will reopen.

Rules like reduced capacity, social distancing and frequent hand-sanitising will be in place.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Places with most coronavirus cases this week

People will be able to exercise alone or with members of their household.

Group exercise and adult outdoor contact sport, including classes, will resume on May 17.

8. Indoor attractions

Indoor attractions including galleries, museums and libraries will reopen their doors.

But Scots will have to wait a little longer for cinemas and amusement arcades.

Further restrictions will be lifted on May 17, when the whole of Scotland is due to enter Level 2.

It is hoped that groups of four people from two households will be able to socialise indoors in a private home, and small scale outdoor and indoor events will restart with capacity limits.