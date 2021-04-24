A suspicious fire broke out at HMP Kilmarnock on Friday night, police said.

Five vehicles were deliberately set on fire within the prison car park on April 23.

Police Scotland were called to the scene at 7.25pm and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and officers are carrying out inquiries.

A dark coloured car was seen driving away from the prison after the vehicles were set alight.

No one was injured in the incident and officers are checking surrounding CCTV footage for further information on the car and its occupants.

Detective Inspector Ewan Bell said: “I’m sure someone will have seen or noticed this dark coloured car as it sped off from the prison car park.

“All of the cars involved have been extensively damaged and I am appealing to people who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.”

Officers are also keen to view motorists’ dash cam footage which may have captured an image of the incident.

Additional officers will be patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3428 of April 23.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.