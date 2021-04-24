A car was seen driving the wrong way down the M77, following a police chase in Glasgow city centre on Saturday morning.

Detectives are hunting the driver and are asking motorists with information to get in touch.

Officers had carried out a compliant stop of the car, a white Citroen C4, a few minutes into Saturday, April 24, in Broomielaw.

As officers approached the car, it sped off and did a U-turn heading up Finnieston Street.

Officers pursued the vehicle which drove through various streets, including St. Vincent Street, Kingston Bridge, West Street, Scotland Street and Seaward Street.

It eventually drove up the off-ramp of the M77, at which point police abandoned the pursuit due to safety risks.

The last sighting of the car was on the M77 at junction 2, near Silverburn.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed the vehicle is using a false registration.

Officers are in the process of gathering and reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information on the occupants of the car and to try and locate where it drove to.

Detective Inspector Steven Watson said: “I am appealing to motorists and taxi drivers for any further information on the car and its occupants, in particular those with dash cams.

"I would ask you to check your images as you may have captured footage which could prove to be important in our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0031of 24 April 2021.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.