Police Scotland has launched a murder inquiry into the death of a man in Drumchapel on Thursday.
Officers were called to a property in Jedworth Road around 6pm on April 22, where a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Craig Shaw, who, police said, was well-known locally.
Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and the property has been cordoned off.
Chief inspector Cameron Miller said: "A murder inquiry has now been launched to identify the person or people responsible for the death of Mr Shaw.
"Although our investigation is in the very early stages, I believe the answer to why Mr Shaw was murdered lies within the local community."
Officers asked anyone who were in the area around 8am on Wednesday, April 21, and 6pm on Thursday to come forward.
They are also appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or any other relevant footage.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2750 of Thursday, April 22.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
