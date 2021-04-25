Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar showed off his dance moves when he came across an outdoor class while out campaigning for the Holyrood election.
Mr Sarwar boogied to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars outside the Tony Macaroni Arena in Livingston on Saturday afternoon.
The politician joined in the class after he stumbled across it taking place in a car park outside the stadium in West Lothian.
His campaign director Gordon McKee shared a video of the moment on Twitter, writing: “When you’re on a campaign visit with @AnasSarwar and there’s a dance class going on. He couldn’t resist….”
And the Labour politician demonstrated he doesn't have two left feet with some smooth smooth moves, which drew praise on social media with one person tweeting: “Good for him. And he definitely can dance”, while another wrote “He really does have the moves”.
The Saltire Burlesque Academy also praised Mr Sarwar’s “awesome” moves after he joined in with the class.
They tweeted: “Was a pleasure to dance with @AnasSarwar your moves were awesome, new @SBA_Scotland member in the making.”
Mr Sarwar later thanked the group on Twitter, writing: “Thank you for letting me join in the fun. The team were fabulous.”
He also retweeted Mr McKee’s video, copying in Bruno Mars.
