Sunday's opinion page pieces examined the SNP 'obsession' with crushing the Union, Nicola Sturgeon's front foot tactics and the hopes of an end to lockdown. Here is The Herald’s pick of those editorials.

The Mail on Sunday

The Scottish Secretary questioned why the SNP is obsessed with tearing the Union apart as it has been "our strength" in fighting Covid.

Alister Jack said the concentration should be on a "congent plan for years of economic recovery" rather than "an independence pipe dream"

"They keep repeating their one note song of separation as they opportunistically plot the break-up of the United Kingdom. Yet that Union is not some abstract, historical notion. It is something which unifies us today and delivers tangible benefits for Scotland," he said.

"Holyrood election should be about the issues that truly matter, not constitutional castles in the air.

"Education was supposed to be 'a priority' and a benchmark by which we were invited to judge the Scottish Government's performance.

"Instead of thorough reform to drive Scottish pupils back up international rankings, so improving their life chances, we instead have an election bribe of laptops and free bicycles at the end of a year in which most had to struggle with home schooling.

"All this - and now an attempt to game the electoral list system for a so-called super-majority.

"This is no time for games, as underscored by the detailed, realistic, practical agenda set out by the Scottish Conservatives under leader Douglas Ross.

"Their focus is 100 per cent on recovery, with more teachers, help for the NHS and fairer funding for local authorities starved of cash and stripped of powers.

"Most of us will be amazed that the SNP had the time for a draft referendum Bill during the pandemic and now have the gall to allow their independence fixation to distract from recovery."

The Sun on Sunday

It's leader accused the First Minister of being "quick to put the boot in" by calling for a probe into Boris Johnson.

Nicola Sturgeon said the "the stench of sleaze" around the PM's government is "becoming quite overpowering" in the wake of the costly refurbishment of Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat and his dealings with tycoon inventor Sir James Dyson.

"The First Minister hardly emerged from the Alex Salmond investigation looking squeaky clean. Ms Sturgeon, after all, is the head of a government which was accused of obstructing the work of a Holyrood committee," the paper said.

"She was also, remember, accused of having misled that committee. Still, memories can be short on the campaign trail.

"But the First Minister should ensure her own house is in order before putting the boot in to the PM."

Scotland on Sunday

Its leader said it was "time to be hopeful, not fearful" as the nation eases out of lockdown from Monday.

It said that if Gregor Smith, Scotland's Chief Medical Officer's optimism that lockdown is on its way out is to be realised, we should keep in mind what he called the 'three-pronged' defence strategy against the virus: vaccination, test-and-protect and 'the behaviours that you, myself and others take every day in society and how we interact with others'.

"If everything goes well, Scotland can look forward to the summer with considerable optimism. The return of big crowds to sporting events, concerts and festivals is on the horizon."