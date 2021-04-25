To read the latest Best of Scotland magazine, simply click here or, alternatively, buy today's print edition of the Herald on Sunday and receive the full 40-page magazine completely free
IT’S all about getting out and about in this issue of Best of Scotland, breathing in the fresh air and great outdoors after months of lockdown.
We head for the west coast and Oban, the seafood capital of Scotland, to experience one our most popular towns – perfect for a daytrip or a base for exploring further afield.
Of course, we’re all talking about ‘staycations’ so we check out some of the best rural farm locations where you’ll find quirky accommodation – often next door to the animals!
And now that we’re able to venture further afield from tomorrow, we check out some of the outdoor activities that will help us revive our bodies and minds – from paddleboarding and whitewater rafting to canyoning and even walking with an alpaca!
We also jump in our Tardis to travel back in time to historic locations such as Skara Brae, the Callanish Standing Stores and Iona Abbey.
Meanwhile, in Glasgow, Paul Trainer speaks to husband-and-wife team Danny and Sally O’Sullivan whose Kimchi Cult café in the west end has introduced the city to Korean street food.
There’s a real sense of optimism in the air as we emerge from lockdown and start thinking about better times – what a feeling!
Click here
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.