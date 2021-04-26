FOR former undercover police officer Neil Woods, it's very simple: police corruption is caused by drug policy, and we’re currently experiencing a crisis of it in Scotland.

After working as an undercover officer between 1993 and 2007, he has come up close and personal with corruption on several occasions - and says TV show Line of Duty has been crucial for making the public aware of the types of corruption that can and do exist within the police force.

Mr Woods, who was sent all over the UK while working for the East Midlands special operations unit, "guarantees" Police Scotland will have a corruption problem as a result of being infiltrated by organised crime gangs, and warns the issue is “unstoppable” unless there is major reform of drugs policy in Scotland.

Image credit: Aline Aronsky

In 23 years working as a police officer, his closest brush with corruption came when he discovered a spy in his camp.

When Woods, 51, was undercover to help bring down the notorious gangster Colin Gunn and his drug empire in Nottingham, he had suspicions about a new officer brought onto the case.

He trusted his gut and informed his boss. Shortly afterwards the officer was excluded from the case, and it was only a year later Woods discovered it had been the “bent copper” Charles Fletcher, who had infiltrated Nottinghamshire Police on Colin Gunn’s orders.

Fletcher had been employed by the notorious gangster from the age of 19, and was paid £2,000 a month for joining the police force with bonuses when he provided good intel.

He stayed embedded in the police force in Nottingham for seven years.

Much like the storyline, of course, of the current series of Line of Duty - the TV drama that follows the investigations of a police anti-corruption unit.

Why does corruption happen?





“It's really important to note that this can only happen as a result of the illicit drugs market. That's because there isn't the value in any other kind of criminality to pay for that level of corruption.

“Drug prohibition makes corruption inevitable, and unstoppable.

“But it's not just the value in the drug market, it’s the fact we deal with drugs by policing them in a punitive system.

“The activities of police actually make corruption like that more likely, because the police are really good at catching drug dealers - they really are. And if you give the police twice the resources, they'll catch twice as many.

“But what that means is that the police can never reduce the size of the market, because they don't impact on demand. What they do is change the shape of that market.

“For example, in an inner city area, if you take one guy that dominates half of the city's supply, the gang that's most able to take that opportunity that the police have created is the guy that controls the other half of the city.

“And so policing helps create monopolies. And by creating monopolies, the surviving people in the marketplace have an increased share of the value of that market, which means they have more disposable income to invest in corruption.

“So the very mechanism of policing drugs is actually adding to the corruption over time.”

According to Woods, the consultants for Line of Duty will know all about this practice and the means by which organised crime groups employ people to join the police.

He claims it's accepted at police leadership levels across the board, adding that the attitude has always been ‘we know this happens, and with this much money involved - how could it not?’

A corruption crisis

“This corruption has got to a point from organised crime where it's a crisis - an international crisis.

“In the UK as a whole, the drug business is worth at least 10 billion pounds a year. That money is increasingly being controlled by fewer and more powerful individuals.

“That's the same in Scotland as it is in the rest of the UK and the rest of the world. So it's unstoppable.

“But the trouble is, governments are invested in convincing the public that the current policy is working, so there is no level of honesty about the extent of corruption.

“This means you have gangsters who literally get away with murder, because there is endemic corruption embedded into the system and gets more embedded with every passing year.

“Complacency is a big problem.

“Senior please know damn fine the level of corruption, but they're not going to be honest with the public about it.

“They might privately acknowledge that the growing levels of corrosion is a concern, but here's the big contradiction: the longstanding directive from home office to police leaders is to maintain public confidence.

“It’s a reasonable instruction, considering the fact that if the public lose confidence in the police, the fabric of society can start to break down.

“We know the cancer is there, and yet we're just pretending we haven't got it - we're not seeking treatment.”

So what’s the solution?





“The only solution to prevent this cancer corruption growing, is to regulate the drug markets completely and take that money away from organised crime.

“As Ian Fleming said, prohibition is the trigger of crime.

“But prescribing heroin to those people who have a problem with heroin, will literally remove the illicit market from the power of criminals.

“So that's one simple health intervention - the regulation of heroin.

“And yes, saving lives is the main reason to reform drug policy. But it's also about reducing corruption.

“And that's what we need to start talking about alongside the deaths.”

Drug-related deaths in Scotland reached another all-time high with more than 1,200 fatalities in 2019, according to official statistics.

2019 saw 1,264 deaths which had a drug-related element – a higher rate than across all EU countries, and more than three times the UK as a whole.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures show a 6% increase on 2018 when Scotland also recorded the highest rate across Europe.

The 'real' Line of Duty

“The show is doing a great job in raising public awareness of the issue of corruption, because the show is of such high quality in terms of the accuracy of the dialogue and the procedural aspects of it.

“People should realise that there is a real strong basis in fact here.

“Hopefully the show is making the public sit up and take notice, because they know that they're getting a window into something real."

However, although Woods praised the brilliant writing and accuracy of the show, he explained that in real life, it’s not all action sequences and running across the city.

“It’s sometimes more sitting behind a computer screen than running about across the city, but you do have a department where very high-quality, hard-working detectives are working in anti-corruption units.

“They'll catch people, of course they will. But they cannot beat it. Because there's too much money up against them.”

Woods added that most cops are completely unaware of the level of corruption within the job, admitting he was none the wiser until he joined the world of drugs and covert policing.

“For for the kind of work I used to do, the team assembled to do specific roles for intel and backup would be given a lawful order by the senior officer in charge before the start of any operation.

“The would be told not to ask the undercover officer their real name, and they would be disciplined if they asked.

“When I arrived to work with that team, I would be using the same cover name that I was using with the gangsters. I couldn't give the police my identity because it wouldn't be safe.

“Considering the existence of those kinds of procedures and safeguards are proof in itself that the problem is significant,” he explained, “because those procedures wouldn't be developed otherwise.”

Woods also explained there was a shelf life for undercover officers for two reasons. One, because it's not good for their mental health, but also the level they are at.

For Woods, with six or seven months spent undercover at a time, it was “very intense indeed.”

“I had perhaps more shelf life than most because I could travel around from city to city, and not necessarily get found out to be the same person.

“But of course, it got more and more difficult because with every passing year, organised crime adapts more to the presence of people like me.

“The police get get better at tactics and organised crime gets more violent and responds. The war on drugs is an arms race.”

Woods is an active member of the international drug policy reform movement.

He is a board member of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) in the USA, and in the U.K. (LEAP UK), a growing international organisation that advocates an evidence based drug policy and related criminal justice reforms. The group is made up entirely of serving and former police and other law enforcement.