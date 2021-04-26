Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer has urged people to be cautious as the country moves out of lockdown, and not to let their guard down and allow Covid-19 to "grab hold and start to rise".

Dr Gregor Smith said that the easing of restrictions today represented a big step and that Scotland was in a “good place” to re-open with infection rates the lowest they had been for seven months.

Shops, cafes and beauty salons, gyms and tourist accommodation can reopen from today, with many people already taking to the high street after months stuck at home.

The public health chief welcomed the move toward normality, but said he was uneasy at scenes of people queing outside shops and packing into stores.

He urged people not to follow guidelines and not risk throwing away the progress which has been made towards curbing coronavirus.

Dr Smith said: “Today represents a huge step forward for many people and I understand the excitement. But we are in a good place – the rate of infection across Scotland just now is the best that we have seen since the early part of September last year.

"This is a moment that people have waited for a long, long time. It's something which has been building up across the population for many months now.

“Things are moving in the right direction and as long as all of us are cautious and careful in terms of how we approach this next spell, we can keep it that way as well.

“That’s going to be the important part for us – to not let this infection grab a hold again and start to rise.”

Dr Smith warned that the greatest threat would now come from abroad, and that policy makers would have to think very carefully about opening up international travel – with the “biggest risk” now coming from variants of the virus being imported from countries – including those in continental Europe – which proved to be more infectious.

Dr Smith said said: "My public health advice would be to monitor very, very carefully in all those countries we are considering opening up to.

"Look at the kind of disease prevalence they have in those countries, to look for the prevalence of any variants of concern or variants under investigation

"Take all those risks into consideration and look to see how opening up to those countries could, perhaps, affect us should more infections be imported into ths country."

Dr Smith said he was not concerned about travel across the UK as rates of infection are similar across the four nations.

The system of quarantine put in place for international travelers should also mitigate the chances of the virus being imported from abroad.

The health expert, who revealed he was due to receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine today, said: "Travelling to other countries ... particularly some of our close neighbours in continental Europe where there are much higher rates of infection ... there would be a very a really high risk of not only bringing back infections from those countries but bringing back variants of concern.

"The biggest risk we face for the future is for one of these variants which is beginning to establish itself in other parts of the world be introduced into this country and starting to undermine the great work that people have done over the winter."