Channel 4 News is to host the first UK-wide televised debate of Scotland's main party leaders.
The 45-minute head-to-head will take place in Glasgow tomorrow, Tuesday 27 April, ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on 6 May.
The broadcast is the first time a debate between Scotland's leaders has been televised across the whole of the UK, with previous programmes restricted to viewers north of the border.
Who will take part?
The panel will feature the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Conservatives' Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar, Scottish Green's co-Leader Patrick Harvie and Scottish Lib Dem's Willie Rennie.
The leaders have previously squared off on the BBC
What will be the format?
The debate will involve set topics, with challenges between leaders allowed. There will be no opening statements or audience questions.
Is this the first debate of the campaign?
This is the third time the leaders have clashed - with BBC and STV both hosting debates. The Greens Co-leader, Lorna Slater, appeared for her party during the BBC's programme.
Lorna Slater
What is Channel Four saying?
Channel 4 News editor, Ben de Pear, said: "This is a landmark election of potentially enormous significance for Scotland and the UK.
"We're delighted to have the leaders of the five main parties in attendance discussing the key issues to a UK wide audience."
How can I watch?
Tune in to Channel 4 News on Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 7pm BST.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment