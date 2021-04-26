THE manifestos of all three of Scotland's main political parties suffer from "a disconnect" from fiscal reality, a leading economic think tank has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said paying for the billions of pounds of pledges would likely mean hiking taxes or cutting spending in other areas.

It said Scotland's politicians are failing to level with voters.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, said the manifestos from the SNP, the Conservatives and Labour made "strikingly big promises... without any serious attempt to provide costings or to say how they would be paid for".

The think tank said the SNP and Conservatives will "almost certainly" have to spend more on the NHS than they have budgeted for, in order to meet their pledges and keep pace with demands, while Labour has failed to provide figures after 2021/22.

David Phillips, an associate director at the IFS, said: "There is some consensus between the SNP, Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour in the manifestos they have presented.

"All aim for an expanded welfare state including doubling the Scottish child payment, universal free school meals for primary-school children, increases in carer’s allowance, and expansions of free childcare.

"Investment priorities are also similar, including a focus on social housing and energy efficiency, albeit with different scales of ambition – and different price tags.

"Overall visions are quite different, though. The SNP and Scottish Labour envisage what they might think of as a Scandinavian-style future – with a smorgasbord of new entitlements for Scottish residents.

"In contrast, the Scottish Conservatives’ public services and benefits offer, while an increase on what is there today, is less expansive with an aim instead of modestly reducing tax.

"Another thing these manifestos have in common is, unfortunately, a disconnect from the fiscal reality the next Scottish Government is likely to face.

"Rising demand for, and costs of, health and social care could easily absorb three-quarters of the projected cash increase in the Scottish Government’s budget over the next few years, substantially more than the SNP and Conservatives have budgeted for.

"Scottish Labour have not even set out NHS spending plans beyond this year but it is hard to imagine them spending less given their plans for a £15-an-hour minimum wage for care workers by the end of the parliament.

"Paying for the billions in additional pledges in these manifestos would therefore mean either increases in Scottish taxes or cuts to some other areas of spending, unless substantially more UK government funding is forthcoming.

"It is also disappointing that, with the exception of the Scottish Conservatives, there is no serious attempt by the parties to provide transparent and comprehensive costings for their plans.

"And the Conservatives’ document underestimates the true cost of their flagship policy – the NHS ‘double lock’ – by at least £600 million, or more than a quarter.

"If the hope was that fiscal devolution would improve the financial accountability of Scottish politics, the evidence of this election is that it a hope that has not yet been fulfilled."

The IFS found Scottish Labour would find its plans the hardest to deliver financially and logistically this year – the only year for which it has set out costed plans.

SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: "Only the SNP has a track record in office of using the Scottish Parliament's current financial powers - and only the SNP has the serious plans required to drive the post-pandemic recovery which is needed.

"This is the greatest period of upheaval seen in our society and our economy since the Second World War - and the economic response must be every bit as ambitious if we are to build a fair and sustainable recovery.

"In every single year that the SNP has been in Government, we have passed a balanced budget and that will continue to be the case.

"Overall, our proposed spending, including our significant new investment in our NHS, falls within the projections of the Scottish Government's Medium Term Financial Strategy published earlier this year, making our plans affordable even on relatively cautious estimates of future revenue.

"In backing our NHS and care services with £2.5bn of frontline NHS spending and an extra £800m of investment in social care, we can support recovery and transform our care services. Labour and the Tories’ plans fail the NHS and fail our care system.

"As well as the significant health, environment and social benefits our plans are designed to bring about, they will also generate increased economic activity through supporting businesses large and small and putting more money in the pockets of low income households - which will benefit public finances."