SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar has claimed his party’s Covid recovery plans will kickstart an “economic revival”.

Mr Sarwar was speaking as Scotland’s coronavirus lockdown is eased today – with shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes all beginning to gradually re-open.

Labour’s economic recovery plan includes every adult receiving a £75 pre-paid card to support Scottish non-food High Street businesses hit hard by the pandemic and a Great Scottish Staycation scheme that offers money off a third night in accommodation.

The pre-paid voucher scheme would start in June or when it is safe to re-open retail businesses and last for six months, not available for online purchases.

Under Labour’s plans, any unspent cash at the end of that period would be donated to food banks.

The Great Scottish Staycation 2021 programme would offer a Scottish Government funded subsidy of a third night of holiday accommodation across Scotland, including hotels, B&Bs and self-catering.

The Labour policy would be accompanied by a ‘Scotland is open’ campaign to welcome visitors from across the British Isles and would apply to off-peak dates and COP26 would be excluded from the scheme.

The scheme will contribute up to £50 per person to the cost of their third night’s accommodation, capped at £100 per hotel room.

Mr Sarwar said: “This last year has been the toughest of our lives, but with some restrictions now lifting we have cause for hope for the future.

“As many as 360,000 of our fellow Scots are still on furlough and many are worried that they will have no job to go back to.

“We can’t go back to the failed economic model pre-covid, nor can we turn a blind eye to the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.”

He added: “Our bold plans could bring about an economic revival that would reinvigorate our high streets, boost our economy and deliver jobs for the people of Scotland.

“We need to focus on our national recovery, not go back to the old arguments. That’s why Scottish Labour is ambitious about our economic recovery and is committed to building a fairer, better Scotland.

“If you believe that the next Scottish Parliament must be focused on our national recovery and creating jobs and opportunity for the people of Scotland, use both votes, especially the peach ballot paper, to back Scottish Labour.”